Michael Dunlop is eager to carry North West 200 form over to Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop will look to edge closer to his uncle Joey's record

Michael Dunlop will feel he has a serious chance of adding to his Isle of Man TT tally as he creeps ever closer to his uncle Joey’s all-time record of 26 victories.

The Ballymoney man heads into the first practice sessions tomorrow in excellent form after running at the sharp end at the North West 200 a fortnight ago.

Dunlop was in the mix in the Superbike, Supersport and Superstock classes at the North West and appears to have gelled quickly with the Hawk Racing Honda he will ride in the Superbike and Senior TTs.

The 34-year-old claimed a double in the Supersport class in 2022 to increase his haul of wins around the Mountain Course to 21, leaving him only two behind John McGuinness and five behind Ulster road racing legend Joey.

Competing in eight races at the TT after an additional Superstock and Supertwin race was added to a revamped programme, Dunlop — fighting fit and better prepared than in previous years — holds strong claims on his stable of top-rate machinery.

The outright Supersport lap record holder, who raised the benchmark to 129.475mph in 2022, will start as the favourite on his MD Racing Yamaha R6, while Dunlop is also a leading contender in the Supertwin races on the Italian Paton.

His last triumph in the premier Superbike class was achieved on the Tyco BMW in 2018 in tragic circumstances after his team-mate, popular Manxman Dan Kneen, lost his life in a crash during qualifying.

Dunlop secured a podium in third place in the Superbike TT last June on a Hawk Racing Suzuki GSX-R1000R despite limited time on the machine.

He only reached an eleventh hour deal to ride the Suzuki days before the 2022 North West 200 after opting out of plans to race a Ducati Panigale V4R for Paul Bird, but his preparation has been much smoother this season.

The Northern Ireland rider competed in the opening British Championship rounds for vital track time and was quickly on the pace at the North West.

However, he is refusing to take anything for granted as Dunlop — one of the most experienced TT riders on the start line — knows only too well what it takes to seal a coveted success around the punishing 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

“I don’t even think about it because this place throws up that many spanners in the works — you can have a good year here or a bad one,” Dunlop said.

“All I want to do is win races and if that gets me places then it gets me places, but if it doesn’t, then it doesn’t.

“My era was different than Joey’s era and all I can do is try and win races; I’m not looking at goals or overall wins.

“While I’ve still got the know-how inside to win races I’ll keep coming and if I get to that stage where I don’t think I can win, I’ll not come.

“It’s going to be hot and heavy and it’s not going to be any different to any other year: if the races are on then you have to do them and that’s the long and short of it.”

Dunlop will surely have to topple the TT’s outright lap record holder Hickman to reach the top step in the Superbike and Senior races.

The Louth man won both races in 2022 comfortably and returns on an improved Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW.

Hickman, who is the only rider to lap the TT in excess of 135mph — achieved on the final lap of the 2018 Senior — also won the Superstock and Supertwin races last year for a four-timer, joining Dunlop, Phillip McCallen and Ian Hutchinson as the only riders to win four or more races in a week.

DAO Racing Kawasaki’s Dean Harrison also impressed at the North West 200 and looks a different prospect this year, while the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda team of Davey Todd and Conor Cummins are big players. Hickman’s FHO Racing BMW team-mate Josh Brookes is an intriguing prospect on his return to the event, privateer Jamie Coward (KTS Racing) and James Hillier (OMG Yamaha) are solid contenders and Aussie David Johnson returns on the Jackson Racing Honda machines after missing last year through injury.

Cork’s Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing) — fully fit after racing at the event in 2022, only a month after suffering two broken ankles in a crash at the Cookstown 100 — is one to watch.

Unfortunately, 2019 Supersport winner Lee Johnston, Skerries man Michael Sweeney and Honda Racing UK’s Nathan Harrison all miss out due to injuries sustained in crashes at the North West 200.

John McGuinness will be the official Honda team’s sole representative at the TT.

Practice begins at the TT tomorrow with the Newcomers Speed Control Lap from 10.40am.