Michael Dunlop is unable to equal uncle Joey’s TT record as Peter Hickman wins

Peter Hickman is all smiles after his 13th Isle of Man TT victory

Peter Hickman after his Isle of Man TT Senior success, with Michael Dunlop on the podium in third

Peter Hickman smashed the Senior TT lap record yesterday as he won the coveted trophy for the second successive year with an emphatic victory in the blue riband race.

The English rider set a blistering pace in the hotly-anticipated finale, which was the fastest six-lap showdown in the history of the headline event on the Isle of Man.

He beat Dean Harrison by almost 20 seconds, while Northern Ireland’s Michael Dunlop — who won the first Superbike race last Sunday — could only manage third.

Dunlop will now have to wait until next year at least for the chance to equal his uncle Joey’s all-time record of 26 victories after winning four TT races in a week for the third time in his career.

He is now out on his own as the second most successful TT rider ever, overtaking John McGuinness to increase his career tally to 25.

A jubilant Hickman, whose FHO Racing team finally ironed out the handling issues with his BMW M1000RR Superbike, upped the Senior lap record to 135.507mph on his second lap.

He also set the fastest ever lap from a standing start at 135.349mph to steal a march on Harrison and Dunlop, holding a lead of six seconds after the first lap.

Now a 13-time winner — one behind TT legend Mike Hailwood — Hickman ended the 2023 festival on a high after losing out to Dunlop in the first Superbike showdown a week ago.

“It’s just amazing and I said it already, but the team has been working so hard to try and get this bike right,” said Hickman.

“It really hasn’t been right until this morning when we did the warm-up lap. Finally I could actually ride the thing rather than it taking me for a ride.

“To be one (win) behind Mike Hailwood? Oh my God, what a statement that is. It’s just unbelievable to be quite honest.”

The 36-year-old led Harrison by 11.8s after his lap-record charge on the second lap, with Dunlop a further seven seconds behind.

After four laps, Hickman was 12.38s up and continued to edge away, extending his advantage to 15.93s on the penultimate lap.

A final lap of 134.526mph wrapped up victory by 19.989s over Harrison, with Dunlop 20.43s down on the runner-up despite a final lap of 135.259mph, which reduced the deficit to Harrison by some seven seconds.

“I just struggled from lap one,” Dunlop said. “I really thought the pace would have been a lot quicker, but I just struggled a wee bit. The bike never missed a beat, it’s prepped fantastically; I just sort of made a wrong decision myself with a bit of set-up.

“I wanted to go a bit quicker because I knew the pace was going to get hotter after the ’stock race, but just got caught in a rut.

“It was going to be a tight race, I knew that, but it just took me until the fifth or sixth lap.

“Regardless of the situation, we’ve won four races this week; it’s good for the team and it’s good for me to become the second most successful ever person around the TT.”

Harrison was relieved to finally climb one step higher on the podium after finishing third five times during race week.

“I got the head down from the start and just went from there,” said the 34-year-old. “Pete was just chipping away and I was chipping away on Michael, so it’s nice to be second and not third this time.

“It would’ve been nice to win, but to be second in the Senior… these two are on top of their game, they’re riding really well and their bikes are really strong.

“My bike has not missed a beat, it’s been faultless.”

Manxman Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) was fourth, one minute and 30 seconds behind Dunlop, with Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW) setting his fastest TT lap at 132.529mph as he came fifth.

OMG Yamaha’s James Hillier rounded out the top six ahead of 23-time winner McGuinness (Honda Racing UK).

Shaun Anderson from Banbridge was 12th on the Team Classic Suzuki with Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan (PreZ Racing Yamaha) in 15th.