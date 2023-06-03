Michael Dunlop on mission to end wait for Superbike joy at Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Yamaha) rounds Laurel Bank on his way to victory in the opening TT Supersport Race

Peter Hickman will hope to add another TT Superbike victory to his CV

Michael Dunlop in Supersport action on the Isle of Man, and he's now eyeing Superbike success

Five years after his last success in the Superbike class at the Isle of Man TT, Michael Dunlop looks primed to challenge for victory again in the six-lap showpiece today (2.40pm).

The Northern Ireland rider tore up the record books in a blistering final qualifying session on Friday, setting the fastest ever lap around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course at 135.531mph on the Hawk Racing Honda for Stuart and Steve Hicken’s team.

He is riding a Fireblade in the Superbike class for the first time since 2013, when he famously won the Superbike race on the factory Honda Legends machine for his maiden success in the blue riband class at the festival.

Dunlop has won four Superbike TT races and three Senior crowns since his first triumph a decade ago, but in recent years English riders Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison have been the men to beat.

Hickman won the Superbike and Senior races in 2022 in dominant style, twice beating Harrison, but Dunlop looks ready to fight at the front again after throwing down the gauntlet following his unofficial lap record on Friday.

It was the fastest ever TT lap and represents a major jump in pace for Dunlop, whose previous best was 133.962mph set on his way to victory in the 2016 Senior.

He is fighting fit after a number of niggling injuries dented his chances over the past few years and has clearly gelled with the Hawk Racing Honda.

“Last year, the 600 was really good and we broke the lap record — I think it was the only lap record that was broken that week,” said Dunlop. “So we’re fast enough and if we can get the big bike dialled in, there’s no reason why we can’t ride it hard too.

“Steve and Stuart have taken another gamble on me and all I can do is give 100%, and if that’s good enough on the day then it’s good enough.”

Hickman, riding the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW, clocked his second fastest ever TT lap in response to Dunlop’s effort on Friday at 134.91mph, 4.6s down on the Ulsterman’s red-hot benchmark.

The big Englishman still holds the official outright lap record for the 37.73-mile course at 135.452mph from his 2018 Senior success and won’t go down without a fight.

Bradford’s Dean Harrison, who lapped at 134.216mph on Friday, is also a major contender on the DAO Racing Kawasaki, with the most likely winner of the race coming from one of the TT’s big three.

Podium hopefuls include rising prospect Davey Todd on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda, who did 132.194mph in final qualifying, while Hickman’s team-mate Josh Brookes — competing at the event for the first time since 2018 — is a dark horse after steadily building his pace throughout practice week.

Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward on the KTS Racing/Steadplan Honda and John McGuinness (Honda Racing UK) are leading top-six contenders, while Cork man Mike Browne is one to watch on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW after setting the fastest ever lap by a rider from the Republic of Ireland in qualifying at 129.664mph.

Manxman Conor Cummins, a consistent top-three finisher in the Superbike and Senior races, misses out through illness after being treated in hospital for a viral infection. The Milenco by Padgett’s Honda rider hopes to return to action for Tuesday’s opening Superstock TT.