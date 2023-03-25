Michael O’Neill calls on Northern Ireland to push the tempo against Finland

Michael O'Neill has called on his Northern Ireland side to be more creative against Finland

Michael O’Neill wants his team to be clinical and creative and play with a high tempo against Finland in what will be his 50th competitive match as Northern Ireland manager.

It’s much too early in Group H to call this a must-win affair for the home side but O’Neill has stressed the importance of momentum in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign and maintaining the positive vibes that have been evident since he returned as boss in December.

Beating San Marino 2-0 on Thursday when Dion Charles netted twice was pleasing for O’Neill though he knows his team will have to improve against superior opposition in Finland, 3-1 losers to Denmark in their opener, to collect another victory.

“We have to play with a tempo and energy,” he said.

“We are going to have to defend more than we did in the previous game, have good organisation which we demonstrated in the game on Thursday and we probably need to be a little bit more clinical and creative in the final third of the pitch, but we may find that a little bit easier because I believe there will be more space on the pitch than on Thursday.

“We also need someone to step up and stick the ball in the net. Dion did that in the previous game and him and Conor (Washington) will be itching to get on the scoresheet.”

Home form was crucial to O’Neill’s success first time around as manager. Under Ian Baraclough, Northern Ireland didn’t concede a goal at Windsor Park in the last World Cup qualifying campaign but they didn’t score many either meaning the country enter this match with Finland having won just two of their last 15 games in Belfast.

“Our home form is crucial. A win against Finland will be a big step for us,” said O’Neill.

“We have a group where teams feel that they are capable of beating each other. It is about finding ways to win games. I’ve put this onus on the players — we are essentially the pot five team in the group but do I believe we are the pot five team in the group? No, I don’t, but we have to go out and prove that.”