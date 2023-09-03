Michael O’Neill can rekindle the magic of 2016 for NI, says Stephen Robinson

Northern Ireland can experience a deja vu moment like France 2016 with Michael O’Neill back at the helm, so says his former right-hand man.

Stephen Robinson worked alongside O’Neill when he injected a je ne sais quoi into the squad, taking the Green and White Army on an unforgettable journey to the Euro 2016 Finals and going painfully close to World Cup qualification two years later.

Those same fans who savoured the joie de vivre when Northern Ireland beat Ukraine 2-0 at the country’s first major tournament in 30 years have watched their team suffer three successive 1-0 defeats since O’Neill’s second coming started with a 2-0 win in San Marino back in March and hopes of another Euro adventure next summer are now slim.

Ahead of the away double-header against Slovenia on Thursday before a trip to Kazakhstan, who won at Windsor Park in June, next Sunday Robinson is urging supporters to stick with the team and returning manger as he sees similarities to 11 years ago, when O’Neill’s struggled to gain results at the start of his first spell. It took 10 games for him to record a win and it was then another eight matches before a second came along, but there was then just one competitive defeat on the way to the Euros.

“I think you look at Michael’s first reign, he lost a lot of games right at the start and then we saw what happened after that,” said Robinson, with a nod towards the wonderful run to Euro 2016 qualification.

“People just need to be patient. We live in a world where everybody wants instant success and it was never going to be that.”

The introduction of a crop of exciting youngsters, in the likes of Conor Bradley, Trai Hume, Issac Price and Shea Charles has Robinson, who himself won seven caps under four different managers, excited for the future, provided they all continue their upward trajectories in the game.

“We are further ahead now than we were two or three years ago, the younger players are getting more experienced, they are getting more club football and more game time,” said the St Mirren manager.

“If you look around at Michael’s options on the bench in his first games and they are all young, young boys who don’t have that experience, but are very talented.

“I think there is a real talented squad being put together and it might take a couple more years before that all clicks, but as last time we all ll hope that it is worth the wait because of the fantastic memories we all have from it.

“There is no doubt in my mind Michael’s quality, he has added Diarmuid O’Carroll (Robinson’s number two at St Mirren) to the coaching staff, which is a fantastic appointment and I have no doubt that the two of them will hopefully lead the team again to some historic nights and great memories.”