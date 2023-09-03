Michael O’Neill: Conor McMenamin is proving his worth at St Mirren… and there’s more to come

Conor McMenamin moved to St Mirren from Glentoran in the summer

The best is still to come from Conor McMenamin for club and country according to Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.

McMenamin, who turned 28 last month, is now an established player in the international set-up and has made a flying start to life at St Mirren following his summer switch from Glentoran.

O’Neill says everyone involved with the Scottish Premiership club, including manager Stephen Robinson, has been impressed with how quickly the winger has adapted to his new surroundings adding that McMenamin’s move should offer hope to experienced Irish League stars waiting for a chance across the water.

“Conor has shown up really well and I still think there is more to come from him,” said O’Neill.

“With the tempo and speed of the game he will continue to get a little bit fitter.

“I think people at St Mirren are probably questioning why he was not in full-time football at an earlier age.

“The system they are playing suits him.

“He is playing wide off the right and he looks a threat every time he gets the ball.

“He has given St Mirren a different dimension to what they had last season.

“It was a big decision for Stephen (Robinson) to sign Conor because he doesn’t have a lot of money to throw around so when you spend money on a player you kind of have to get it right.”

Robinson’s assistant Diarmuid O’Carroll is also O’Neill’s number two with Northern Ireland.

O’Carroll seeing McMenamin work at international level did the former Linfield and Cliftonville ace no harm at all in relation to making the leap from the Irish League later than most.

O’Neill says: “Conor has made a big impression in Scottish football already which is good for the domestic league here because normally when players go across they are 20 or 21.

“With Conor he was a little older so maybe it means clubs (in Scotland) won’t cut players off based on them thinking they are a bit too old.

“The thing for Conor now is maybe to add goals to his game from the position he is playing.

“I know he will because he has the quality to do that.”