Michael O’Neill has closed the door on my Northern Ireland return, says King of Lyon Niall McGinn

One of Northern Ireland’s proud Kings of Lyon, Niall McGinn, believes Michael O’Neill has closed the door on his international career.

The 37-year-old, who scored Glentoran’s winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Cliftonville yestetrday, insists he is ready for international duty again and contends his experience would help Northern Ireland.

McGinn has 72 international caps and scored six goals in the green shirt, including Northern Ireland’s second goal to beat Ukraine in France at Euro 2016.

Last season, the Tyrone man returned to the Irish League when he signed for Glens in January, but has been omitted from O’Neill’s squads this year, despite injuries to other seasoned internationals.

“I think it’s probably over if I’m being honest,” McGinn told Sunday Life Sport.

“As Michael has said, the door is always open. The door is always open from my side but I don’t think it’s always open from Michael’s side.

“He’s had opportunities to bring me in this last couple of squads with players going out and players coming in who are maybe not playing football.

“I was in great form last season and I didn’t get a call up.

“If I’m not going to get called up when I’m scoring eight or nine goals, playing every week and creating chances, and I’ve got one goal and two assists in three games now.

“It’s the manager’s decision but it is disappointing not to be called up. That’s football.

“I know I’m always capable of coming up with moments and that has been the case over the years with Northern Ireland.

“I watched the Finland and Kazakhstan games and I’m thinking, ‘I could come on and make an impact’.

“It’s always disappointing not to get called up but I’m at a stage now where Michael is maybe moving in a different direction.

“But I’ve heard him speak on numerous occasions about experience and I’m probably one of the more experienced players still playing at a good level and my 72 caps would back that up.

“I’m always disappointed when I’m left out. Obviously Michael has his views and opinions on things. It’s the manager’s decision, not mine.”

McGinn made his international debut for Nigel Worthington against Hungary in November 2008 while he was at Derry City.

He went on to enjoy a glittering career with Brentford, Celtic, Aberdeen and Dundee while clocking up 72 appearances for Northern Ireland.

His last international outing was against Cyprus in the Nations League in June of last year, with the game ending 2-2.