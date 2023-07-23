Michael O’Neill: SuperCupNI is a great education for our local talent

O’Neill was one of the first stars of the competition – previously known as the Milk Cup – where he caught the eye of spectators and scouts alike with his performances in 1984 and 1985.

Indeed, it was his displays for Coleraine in the third edition of the tournament that put him on the radar of Newcastle United – a club he eventually joined two years later. The midfielder went on to enjoy a sterling career, winning 31 caps for Northern Ireland and playing for the likes of Dundee United and Hibernian.

Reflecting on his time featuring in the yearly spectacle, he says: “I played in the Milk Cup twice, the second and third year of the tournament.

“I watched the first year of the tournament whilst I was on an IFA training course.

“We watched Motherwell, who were a fabulous team that went on to win it.

“The next year, I played for the Ballymena and District League, followed by Coleraine the following year.

“With Coleraine, we lost in the Final to Newcastle United, but I went on to sign for Newcastle, where I made friends with some of the lads who I played against in that Final.

“It was a great thing to be part of it. As a young lad in Northern Ireland, it was very rare that you got the chance to go away anywhere to play football, so to get the chance to play in a tournament for a week was a brilliant experience.

“While we were playing in Northern Ireland, it felt like we were on a trip as we got to play against clubs from across the water and further afield.”

The tournament has also played a role in O’Neill’s international squad. At least 20 of the players that formed his Euro 2016 panel played in the competition, and the Northern Ireland boss believes the experience players receive during their week-long stay at the North Coast bonanza stands them in good stead for a career in the professional game.

He explains: “The Milk Cup is the first chance that a lot of lads from here get to play against opponents from outside Northern Ireland. That gives you belief and confidence as you realise you can compete against lads from other parts of the world, and it takes you out of your comfort zone.

“It gives you a bit of confidence before you go on trial with an English club, or whatever happens next. For me, the Milk Cup was my first step towards playing against players from across the world. You can only benefit from that experience.”

One of O’Neill’s most important players – Manchester United’s Jonny Evans – agrees with his international manager’s viewpoint on the tournament.

Evans, whose brother Corry also played in the competition, enjoys a long relationship with the festival of youth football, pointing out: “Even before I played in it, I used to watch it as a fan.

“Our neighbours used to have a caravan in Castlerock – they’d lend us the caravan for a week and we’d go up and watch the tournament.

“So when I played in it, it was a big thing for me and the family. I played for Co Antrim in my first year – we had a great team and got to the Quarter-Finals, but we went out after I missed a penalty.

“I still talk to lads from England who can remember coming over here to play in the competition. It’s something everyone who has been here remembers.”