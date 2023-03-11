Michael O’Neill: The changes I’d make to help Irish League realise its potential

Michael O’Neill feels full-time arrangements at clubs such as Larne and Linfield do not quite replicate similar set-ups across the water

Michael O’Neill feels a switch to summer football is one of the ways in which the Irish League can improve its product

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill is “100%” certain that summer football and a change to the schedule of the season is the way to go for the Irish League in the future.

First time around as international boss, O’Neill wasn’t shy in offering his views on the domestic scene but, since returning to take charge of Northern Ireland in December, he has kept his powder dry — until now. And he has not held back.

Asked by Sunday Life Sport for his opinion on the Irish League, O’Neill spoke about:

* How the style of play is completely different to what he sees in England;

* Why he believes full-time football here doesn’t mean full-time football in its truest form;

* His take on the growing split between the top six and bottom six in the Irish Premiership;

* A dislike of the increasing number of artificial pitches here;

* His thinking that summer football would be better for supporters, players and clubs.

Debates over moving from the traditional August to May season have divided the Irish League for years. Prior to leaving for Stoke City in 2019, former Shamrock Rovers boss O’Neill was keen to adopt the League of Ireland calendar of February to November, which he felt would benefit clubs in Europe.

Quizzed on whether he still has that mindset, he declared: “100% because I think, unless you have the facilities, then your opportunity to train and progress is better. I think also when you have a League where not every club is a full-time club, it is much easier to prepare in that season.

“I’ve been saying that for 10 years. I’m not going to change my mind now.

“How long is the off-season here? Let’s say six to eight weeks so you are only moving the off-season, you are not moving the season if you think about it.

“I’ll do the maths quickly in my head, that’s probably about 80% of the season still played over the same months, it is just happening at different times, so your Cup Final might be at a different time and when your season finishes might be at a different time.

“If you are playing in Europe, you are already playing summer football if you want to use that term.

“The fact is they are the biggest and most lucrative games of your season. Why would you not give yourselves a chance to be better prepared?

“There were 7,500 people in Tallaght recently to watch Derry City play Shamrock Rovers. That tells you the model and I think our League would benefit greatly from that but it’s not my decision.

“We are in a bit of danger now because we are seeing quite a discrepancy between what’s in the top half and what’s in the bottom half of the League. There seems to be a gulf developing and that will be very difficult for those teams that possibly can’t make that step.

“We talk a lot about full-time football here — full-time football is not just more training, it’s more structure, it’s more staff and we are still not at full-time football here.

“If you walked into a club in the SPL in Scotland, it is a different vibe to what it is here at this moment.

“We are trying to get there but there may be clubs in the bottom half of the table that think we can never get there and are never going to be able to do that.

“If you are that kind of club, those clubs would be better advantaged by a summer football season for the want of better words. I just think part-time players would flourish more training in the evenings when it is April, May, June, July rather than October, November, December.

“It is pretty bleak coming out of work having to go to training and, for me personally as a fan, I know where I’d rather choose to watch football — Friday night in May would appeal more to me than Saturday afternoon in November.

“I don’t think we have anything to lose by trying it.

“I have felt that for a long time. Mainly the European thing is the biggest thing because that’s the thing that funds your League and gives you the best chance of building a better full-time structure.”

O’Neill has watched Cliftonville v Glentoran and Larne v Linfield in the Irish League recently, as well as a host of matches across the water.

His verdict on the local product?

“It is extremely competitive. There is no doubt about that. I went to watch Salford’s game last Saturday in League Two and it was a different type of game in terms of how the teams play,” he said.

“There is much more build up from the back and much more emphasis on a possession type of game.

“Our game is less so but it is hugely competitive. I’m not saying that that game is better, I’m just saying it is different.

“I think as you progress in the game, there is an emphasis on being a possession-based team or being able to be a team that can play without the ball which means you are a counter-attacking team, so you see teams now who can win with 29% possession.

“If you watch a lot of Irish League games between teams in the top six, it is probably a 50-50 split in possession. There’s not a dominant team in possession of the ball.

“I’m not really an authority on what can make it better but I don’t particularly like artificial surfaces. I think the game in Scotland suffers because of that. For teams that play on an artificial surface, it is an advantage to them and we have more of those in our League now than we had previously.”