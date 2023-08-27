Michael O’Neill to reward Brad Lyons’ form with Northern Ireland call-up

Brad Lyons is set to win a call-up to the Northern Ireland squad and could earn his first cap in next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

In a sparkling start to the season with Kilmarnock, the former Coleraine midfielder scored the only goal against Rangers to kick off his Scottish Premiership campaign in style and last weekend captained Killie to victory over Celtic in the Viaplay Cup.

The 26-year-old’s fabulous form has been noted by Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill, and it is expected that Lyons will be named in the panel for the upcoming group games in Slovenia and Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Given how well Lyons has been performing, it would not be a surprise to see him given some game time in the middle of the park, especially with regulars Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas and Corry Evans still missing due to long-term injuries.

After helping Coleraine lift the Irish Cup in 2018, Lyons joined Blackburn Rovers and, following loan spells at St Mirren and Morecambe, he transferred to Kilmarnock in 2021.

Being across the water has had testing moments for Lyons with a number of Irish League clubs keen to bring him back to Northern Ireland but he has become one of Killie’s most influential performers, earning a new two year contract in the summer.

Playing for Northern Ireland would be the stuff of dreams for Lyons, whose family members are regulars at Windsor Park for internationals.

Speaking in July, Lyons said: “To pull on the green and white jersey would be my dream come true. It would be the pinnacle of my career, without a doubt.

“As long as I’m playing football, I’ll never give up on that — it’s still a burning ambition. It would be a huge privilege and a huge honour to represent my country.”

In the forthcoming international window, Northern Ireland — who have three points from their opening four Euro 2024 qualifiers — play Slovenia in Ljubljana on September 7 prior to taking on Kazakhstan in Astana three days later.