Michael O’Neill wants Northern Ireland to follow in his path and play at Casement Park when Euro 2028 hopefully comes to town

More than a decade has passed since work was supposed to get under way at Casement

As a young GAA star, Michael O’Neill played at Casement Park and he wants Northern Ireland’s footballers to do the same at the Euro 2028 Finals, urging the nation to back the construction of the stadium in west Belfast.

Opening up on another hot topic, O’Neill has addressed previous comments he made concerning the national anthem, insisting he fully respects it and does not envisage any change to what is played before Northern Ireland internationals.

The anthem for Northern Ireland games — now God Save The King — has been debated for decades and was discussed on the UTV documentary ‘Game of Two Halves’ last year with O’Neill speaking about his experiences relating to it when he was previously in charge of the country.

Boss of Stoke City at the time, O’Neill said: “I felt we were at a disadvantage in the anthem, because I could see how other countries would either sing their anthem or display real patriotism, you know, a real togetherness, real emotion during the anthem and we never really got that.

“When I came in, I could see that a lot of the players from nationalist backgrounds would stand with their head down.

“So we made sure that the players linked first of all. It was very important and the nationalist players were requested that, while they may not sing the anthem, that they would respect it and they would stand with their head not bowed.

“I felt it was important for those players to respect the lads in the squad who did regard it as their anthem. And so not to have body language which would appear disrespectful.”

Speaking about the anthem following his reappointment as Northern Ireland manager this week, O’Neill said: “Possibly I maybe didn’t articulate myself well enough to say what I meant to say.

“For me, I don’t necessarily think it should be changed. What I said was that I felt we were a little bit disadvantaged at times, just for that brief moment before a game when you’re playing against a nation — and I think you’ve seen that at the World Cup with the anthems.

“I’ve said what I need to say on that, it’s not important for me going forward. I fully respect the anthem that we have and I don’t envisage any change there.”

O’Neill would, however, welcome a change in the state of the run-down GAA ground Casement Park and to witness it being transformed into a state-of-the-art 34,578-capacity stadium capable of staging matches in the Euro 2028 Finals.

The Irish FA and O’Neill have agreed a five-and-a-half-year contract taking the manager through to that tournament, which is likely to be held across the UK and Ireland.

Northern Ireland forms part of a five-nation bid including England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland, with a new Casement Park the designated stadium for Belfast, though issues remain over when it will be finished and who will pay for the extra building costs, which could now reach £150m having originally been budgeted at £77.5m when the process began over a decade ago.

O’Neill says the thought of managing in a major competition on home turf has great appeal and was a factor in him agreeing to return to Northern Ireland.

As a youngster, he played Gaelic football at Casement for Antrim Minors and the All Saints club from Ballymena while his dad Dessie, an accomplished hurling star, turned out at the stadium many times.

On the importance of Casement Park being built for Euro 2028, O’Neill told Sunday Life Sport: “It’s a massive part of the bid.

“I’m a little bit on the outside of it if I’m honest but I know the IFA are fully focused on going forward and Casement Park is a huge part of it obviously.

“I think it’s a massive chance. It’s the only way we can be a host nation. I think it’s amazing that we’ve had the likes of the Super Cup here (at Windsor Park), but certainly going forward Casement Park for 2028 is something that everyone should get behind.”