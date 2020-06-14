Michael O'Neill worked wonders with Northern Ireland but Billy Bingham's achievements will never be matched: Gerry Armstrong

Michael O'Neill is now regarded as one of the greatest ever Northern Ireland managers after nine years at the helm. He rejuvenated Northern Ireland international football and took the men in green to their first ever European Championship Finals and to the brink of the 2018 World Cup Finals. But as ALEX MILLS found out by speaking to Northern Ireland's World Cup heroes from the 1980s, Gerry Armstrong, Jimmy Nicholl and George Dunlop, while O'Neill's achievements are rightly lauded, Billy Bingham is still the king...

Billy Bingham managed Northern Ireland from 1980 to 1993, leading his side to two World Cups and two British Championship victories.

Alex Mills Sun 14 Jun 2020 at 01:00