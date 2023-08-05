Michael Rutter glad to edge out Jeremy McWiliams in Classic Superbike thriller

Jeremy McWilliams on the Heron Suzuki Superbike at the Classic Bike Festival

Michael Rutter in action at the Classic Bike Festival at Bishopscourt

Michael Rutter narrowly got the better of old sparring partner Jeremy McWilliams to win the opening Classic Superbike race at Phillip McCallen’s GO Bike Festival Ireland on Saturday at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

Englishman Rutter and former Grand Prix winner McWilliams wowed the crowds at the event last year as they went head-to-head around the 1.8-mile circuit, and they picked up where they left off on day one of the festival, which concludes on Sunday.

Rutter prevailed by only 0.059s on the Bathams Suzuki XR69 after the result of the race was taken after five laps following a red flag.

Glengormley man McWilliams, who is flying high in the King of the Baggers series in America this year, was right in Rutter’s wheel tracks on the Whitby Tyre and Exhaust Centre Harris F1 Suzuki.

Robert Waddell clinched third on his Kawasaki ZXR750 ahead of Derek Sheils, who was also riding a ZXR750 machine.

Rutter, who brought his exotic MotoGP-derived Honda RC213V-S to the event to compete in the parade laps, said he always enjoys the chance to come and race in Northern Ireland.

“It’s something unique to do here and it’s nice to bring the bikes over, and we’ve brought the RCV again,” said the 14-time North West 200 winner.

“It’s always nice to be back on that and I’ve the Suzuki XR69 as well.

“It’s quite relaxed being here because we’re normally flat-out doing loads of races and running around like mad, so you’ve a chance to take things in and have a look around.

“Everyone is so enthusiastic and I always enjoy coming here.”

McWilliams believes the event offers motorcycling fans a unique experience and a welcome opportunity to meet up with many of his former rivals.

“There’s a great turnout and incredible machinery, and some stuff that I don’t think we’ve ever seen on these shores,” he said.

“It’s lovely to be here and the event is awesome, it’s bringing a lot of people through the door, who are seeing bikes and hearing bikes that they haven’t had the chance to see before.

“It’s an awesome event and well done to the organisers for putting on such a great event.

“It’s nice to see everyone and Michael Rutter made the journey over, so it’s good to hook up with him again. It’s lovely to see them all.”

Cookstown’s Gary McCoy was victorious in the concurrently run GP250 race on the Madbros/Mark Hamilton TZ250 Yamaha from Bobby Varey (TZ250 Yamaha) by half-a-second.

Nottingham’s Richard Cooper won the first Invitation Supersport race on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.

Starting from pole, the former two-time British Superstock 1000 champion hit the front and edged ahead to win by 2.5s from Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha) after 10 laps, whose team-mate Adam McLean was third.

McCoy claimed fourth on his Madbros Suzuki ahead of Randalstown’s Christian Elkin (Dynocentre NI Yamaha) and Donegal’s Caolan Irwin (R&R Racing Yamaha).

McAdoo Kawasaki’s Korie McGreevy, one of the race favourites, was ruled out of the race after crashing in qualifying.

Ulster Superbike Championship leader Lynn won the first Invitation Superbike race on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki by 3.6s from Sheils (Roadhouse Macau BMW) after 10 laps, with Cooper only 0.239s further behind on his 600cc Yamaha.

Scott Swann, who is competing in the National Superstock 1000 Championship, was fourth (Swann Racing Yamaha) ahead of Jonny Campbell (Magic Bullet Yamaha) and McCoy (Madbros Suzuki).

Next weekend, the seventh round of the British Superbike Championship takes place at Thruxton in Hampshire.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Alex Marquez sealed his maiden MotoGP victory yesterday in a damp Sprint race at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The Gresini Ducati rider held off Italy’s Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Ducati) on the last lap, with third going to Aprilia’s Maverick Viñales.

Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez was down in 18th place, while championship leader Francesco Bagnaia was 14th on the factory Ducati.

The main race on Sunday is scheduled for 1pm.