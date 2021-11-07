Michael Smith doesn’t want to be considered for Northern Ireland duty at this current time, admits boss Ian Baraclough

Michael Smith has opted to step away from the international scene at this time

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has been dealt yet another blow from Tynecastle with versatile Hearts defender Michael Smith withdrawing his services from international action.

Smith, capped 19 times by his country, has followed the lead of Hearts team-mate Liam Boyce in telling Baraclough he no longer wishes to be considered for Northern Ireland at this current time.

The 33-year-old was called up for the World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Bulgaria last month but opted to pull out and Baraclough has now not included him in his panel for next week’s games against Lithuania and Italy.

“Like Liam Boyce, I had a similar conversation (with Michael) last month,” admitted Baraclough, who is set to sign a new two-year deal before Friday’s clash with Lithuania.

“I called him into the squad and he said he had been carrying a couple of knocks and he also felt that with his personal issues at home, whatever his situation might be, he felt it wasn’t right to come away, and again this month.”

Hearts are currently second in the Scottish Premiership, three points behind leaders Rangers.

Robbie Nielson’s side hammered Dundee United 5-2 yesterday, although Smith and Boyce were both missing.

Baraclough continued: “Hearts have started the season well. Whether it’s anything to do with Robbie (Nielson, Hearts manager)... I’ve had open dialogue with Robbie, not a problem.

“Everyone wants to protect their own situation. They’ve started well and if it’s to do with their club then that’s their decision, and I have to respect that.

“I also have to be aware that if they are not going to be available, there are other people ready to step in.”

Smith made his debut in 2016 against Wales before going on to play at Windsor Park when Slovenia were pre-Euro Finals opposition, but he did not make Michael O’Neill’s cut for France.

