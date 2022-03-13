Mick McDermott: Glentoran wouldn’t appeal against Irish Cup expulsion over Joe Crowe eligibility row if it were a waste of money
Mick McDermott insists Glentoran would not be spending their cash on lawyers if they did not believe they could win their Irish Cup appeal.
McDermott feels the 23-times winners can overturn the decision to throw them out of the competition after they were ruled to have fielded an ineligible player in their Quarter-Final victory against Newry City.
On Friday, the Irish FA announced Newry would be reinstated after concluding that Glens midfielder Joe Crowe should not have played in the 1-0 win at The Oval last Saturday.
But McDermott believes they have a case, saying: “There is an appeals process for a reason — it is an opportunity to get your point across again, from a more legal standpoint. "
McDermott added: “The first hearings are with the Cup Committee and they are football people, so they make a football decision that we might not necessarily agree with in legal terms, so we have the opportunity to move through a process, as any club has.
“There are many decisions throughout a year that clubs appeal and go to appeals panels. It is a normal process and we will move through it.
“We wouldn’t be moving through it if we didn’t believe that we had at least a chance.
“Solicitors and barristers don’t waste their time, and we don’t waste our money if we don’t think that we have a chance.
“We’ll see. I can’t say whether we are right or wrong — that is why there is a process, and a legal process, and we will move through it.”