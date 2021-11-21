Mick McDermott: Glentoran’s investment is a fraction of European money the likes of Crusaders have earned… we’re hanging on to their coat-tails

Crusaders 0-1 Glentoran

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott watches on as his side win at Seaview. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Glentoran’s Seaview curse is over. After 10 years of frustration and hard luck stories, the east Belfast giants finally departed the Shore Road with three points.

An entertaining game between two hungry sides featured top class goalkeeping at both ends of the pitch and only a magical finish from set-piece specialist Hrvoje Plum separated the sides.

Both teams had chances but, after Plum tucked away his free-kick in the 78th minute, it was clear this time it was going to be mission possible for a Glentoran team who have lost only once in 10 games.

There was a 500th start for Billy Joe Burns in his glittering Irish League career, while team-mate Jordan Owens came on to make his 600th appearance for Crusaders but this was Glentoran’s day.

Bboss Mick McDermott was delighted his side banished a shocking Seaview record but was careful not to get too excited.

“It’s nice to end the record but, at end of the day, it’s three points no matter who you play,” said McDermott.

“Stephen (Baxter) said the same after the Linfield game, it’s just three points but it’s a hard place to come. Crusaders are a battle hardened team and they have set the standard through their European experience over many years.

“I don’t buy the ‘we’re riding on the coat-tails of other teams’ claims. The reality is our investment is a fraction of what these sides who have qualified for Europe for many years have done. They can say what they want, we are also trying to hang onto the coat-tails of teams and one of them is Crusaders.

“This title race will go to the wire, there are so many good teams. I don’t think we played as well as we can but this is a fast artificial surface and our boys aren’t used to it. They are a good team, honest hard working lads and they have great experience so it’s an important win for us.”

Both sides struggled to produce magic in the final third but the visitors were looking dangerous and will feel they should have been ahead at the break.

Jonny Tuffey’s stunning fingertip save to deny Conor McMenamin was a huge moment.

Before then, Paul Heatley had two opportunities and keeper Aaron McCarey punched clear his effort on 12 minutes.

Plum’s low drive sailed past the post and Jay Donnelly’s strike was straight at Tuffey.

When Plum fed McMenamin, the home side were in real danger but Tuffey redirected his shot over the top with a fine intervention.

The Crues also came close on 42 minutes when Ben Kennedy found space at the edge of the box and aimed a shot towards the bottom corner but the impressive McCarey flicked it wide of the post.

On 53 minutes, Johnny McMurray was given a glimpse of goal but blasted his shot over the top before Kennedy created space for himself in the box but, again, McCarey made an impressive stop.

A minute later, McMenamin stung the palms of Tuffey with a powerful low drive.

The home side survived a real scare on 71 minutes when McMenamin ghosted into the area and cut the ball back to Robbie McDaid, whose header was tipped onto the crossbar and over by Tuffey.

Lecky’s glancing header from Burns’ delivery dropped wide of the target and, just when it looked like neither side would find the breakthrough, the Glens struck.

McMurray fouled Jay Donnelly 25 yards from goal and Plum stepped up to power a sumptuous free kick past the wall and into the corner of the net.

Crues boss Baxter felt his side fell just short in a fiercely contested battle.

“We will reflect on it with great disappointment because we had control of the ball but gave it away badly in midfield,” he said.

“Johnny (McMurray) ran over but gave away a silly free kick and we didn’t stand up tall to the wall. Jarlaith (O’Rourke) doesn’t jump as last man and they get the ball in the bottom corner.

“Plum is an expert in those moments and it was going to take something like that to win it. It was a tough and tight game of football, eagerly contested by both teams.

“We had chances but didn’t get the break of the ball. The game swung both ways and we are disappointed we didn’t get a point from a hard fought game.”

CRUSADERS: Tuffey 8, Burns 8, Wilson 7, Kennedy 7, Lecky 7 (Frazer, 89 mins, 6), Caddell 6 (Lowry, 80 mins, 6), Forsythe 6, O’Rourke 6, Heatley 6 (Clarke, 80 mins, 6), Robinson 7, McMurray 6 (Owens, 80 mins, 6). Unused subs: O’Neill, Hegarty, Weir.

Glentoran: McCarey 8, Burns 7, Marshall 6, J Donnelly 6, McDaid 6 (R Donnelly, 84 mins, 6), McClean 7, Clucas 7, Crowe 6, Marron 6, McMenamin 8, Plum 8. Unused subs: Garrett, Bigirama, McCartan, Smith, Cushnie, Glendinning.

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare) 6.