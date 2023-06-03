Mickey Harte and Andy McEntee hoping to stride on with Louth and Sligo

Two Ulster managers will be hoping their respective teams can provide them with a helping of encouragement going forward when they take part in the All-Ireland Football Championship round robin series today.

Armagh 2002 All-Ireland winner Tony McEntee is making confident strides with his Sligo side, while former Tyrone boss Mickey Harte has brought Louth to a new high and still has his sights on further progress.

McEntee will send the Yeats County side out against Roscommon this afternoon at Dr Hyde Park (3pm) conscious that the opposition will be still on something of a high after their dramatic draw against strongly-fancied Dublin last weekend.

The Rossies had been expected to submit timidly to Dessie Farrell’s men but instead they matched them step for step in a lively, spirited encounter which finished all square in the end.

Today, McEntee is hoping that his Sligo outfit engage a high gear against a Roscommon side that is yearning to make an impact in the All-Ireland series.

And Harte needs no reminding that his Louth team will be put to the pin of their collar by a Mayo side who have been gliding along smoothly of late.

Having beaten Kerry in Killarney, Mayo have rapped out a message that they could prove a major force this year but manager Kevin McStay is strongly focused on ensuring that his players’ feet remain firmly on the ground regardless.

For their part, Louth were beaten by Cork last weekend by just two points and are very eager indeed to get back to winning ways again.

Sam Mulroy is still delivering the goods in terms of scores and other players in the side have come of age to such an extent that fear of opponents has already been extinguished.

Harte sees this clash against Mayo as a stiff challenge but is aware that his side could benefit from putting up a feisty performance against the men from the west.

Aidan O’Shea, Ryan Donoghue, Patrick Durcan, Eoghan McLaughlin and Conor Loftus are among the Mayo players who are leading the way at the moment as the team focus on following up their Allianz League title triumph with another helping of success in this competition.