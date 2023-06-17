Mickey Harte’s Louth up for challenge of Kerry in All-Ireland round-robin finale

Tyrone triple All-Ireland winning manager Mickey Harte will pit his tactical skills up against those of Kerry manager Jack O’Connor when Louth confront the Kingdom in the last round-robin Group One tie at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise on Sunday (2.00pm).

Kerry may have one foot in the All-Ireland Quarter-Finals but Louth will not be fazed by reputations or past achievements, it would seem.

Instead they make no secret of their intention to take the game to their illustrious opponents while at the same time attempting to keep their own citadel secure given that David Clifford in particular will be loitering with intent.

While Kerry have been treading a quiet path towards the closing stages of the All-Ireland title race, Louth have fallen to Mayo and Cork and today could see them make their exit from the premier competition.

Yet Kerry are taking nothing for granted. David Clifford will be joined by his brother Paudie and Sean O’Shea in an attack that could inflict damage on the Louth defence while on the other hand Sam Mulroy and Conor Grimes are more than capable of unsettling the kingdom rearguard such have been their scoring feats this year.

Meanwhile, 2002 Armagh All-Ireland winner John McEntee will send his Sligo team into action against Dublin at Kingspan Breffni (1.45pm). The Dubs are as hungry as ever for ‘Sam’ under Dessie Farrell and with Con O’Callaghan, Brian Fenton, James McCarthy and Brian Howard in form, they will hope to take another step towards the ‘big one’ while Sligo will hope to emerge with their reputation still intact.

And Roscommon are still hovering with intent on the fringes of the race to ‘Sam’. The team have shown that they are an extremely capable unit and they will certainly be starting in the driving seat against Kildare at O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Sunday (1.45pm).

Roscommon have claimed some notable scalps to date this year and they could pocket another this afternoon particularly if their forwards make the most of the scoring chances that come their way.