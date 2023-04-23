Mike Browne gears up for North West 200 with a double at rain-hit Cookstown 100

Mike Browne (Burrows/ RK Racing Honda was the winner of the Moto 3 race ahead of Nigel Moore (Honda) at the Cookstown 100

Michael Dunlop (McAdoo Kawasaki) on his way to victory in the Supertwins race at the Cookstown 100

Michael Dunlop on the grid of the Superbike race at the Cookstown 100 before the race was called off because of the bad weather

Barry Davidson (McMullan Honda) took his 100th race win in the Supersport 300cc class at the Cookstown 100

Mike Browne warmed up for next month’s North West 200 with a double at yesterday’s weather-hit CDE Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone.

The meeting was abandoned at 5pm due to heavy rain, with standing water around the course raising safety concerns. Neither of the Superbike races were held as a result of the conditions.

Burrows Engineering/RK Racing rider Browne won the Supersport race on his Yamaha R6 from Michael Dunlop after the race was cut short due to a red flag incident.

Michael Sweeney from Skerries was caught out by the wet conditions on his Yamaha, leading to the stoppage as the leaders began their fourth lap.

The result was taken from the end of lap three, giving Browne the win by 1.767s from Dunlop (MD Racing Yamaha).

Dunlop, back at Cookstown for the first time since 2018, had been closing the deficit to Browne after finding a way past fellow Ballymoney man Darryl Tweed to take up the chase when the race was brought to a halt.

Sweeney was unhurt, as was Welsh rider Matthew Rees, who crashed on the Wilson Craig Honda on the warm-up lap.

Tweed rounded out the top three as he rode the Parker Transport Yamaha on the roads for the first time, finishing almost five seconds behind the race winner.

Browne was ruled out of the North West 200 last year after breaking both ankles in a crash at the 2.1-mile Orritor course in the first Superbike race.

However, he had no such problems yesterday and now turns his attention to the NW200 May 9-13, when he will finally have the chance to make his debut.

“Conditions are the same for everyone and it was a bit slippery on the shiny tar, the same as any other race really in the wet — you just had to go with it,” Browne said.

“I’ve got a great set-up with the bike at the moment in the wet so I was kind of confident that we could have just chipped away.

“I saw +1.5s after the first lap and I think Dunlop was starting to come in on me a bit, but we got the win.”

Browne opened his account with victory in the Moto3 race, passing Irish road racing stalwart Nigel Moore before pulling away to win by 6.1s.

Dunlop may have been denied the chance of challenging for victory in the shortened Supersport race, but the 34-year-old chalked up a win in the Supertwin race for the McAdoo Racing team.

He led all the way to secure a wide-margin success over Daniel Ingham (Aprilia), claiming another victory for the McAdoo team 40 years after Paul Cranston got their first win in 1983.

Barry Davidson won the Supersport 300 race and the Classic 250cc and 350cc for a treble, with the Ballymena man also surpassing 100 national road racing victories.

Tweed took the spoils in the Lightweight Supersport race on the M&D Kawasaki by over 11 seconds from James Chawke, while Anthony O’Carroll and Daniel Ingham were the Senior and Junior Support race winners respectively.