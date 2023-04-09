Mike Browne proud to join illustrious list after Enkalon Trophy joy at Bishopscourt

Gary McCoy took victory in the opening Supertwin race at Bishopscourt

Mike Browne is all smiles as he celebrates success at Bishopscourt

Cork Mike Browne is in illustrious company after claiming the coveted Enkalon Trophy for the first time.

Browne held firm under pressure from three-time Enkalon winner Derek Sheils to emerge victorious by three tenths of a second at Bishopscourt, with Ulster Superbike Championship leader Jason Lynn completing the rostrum places on the J McC Roofing Kawasaki.

The famous trophy — Ireland’s oldest piece of motorcycling silverware — has been won by legendary names over the years including Ray McCullough, Sam McClements, Alan Irwin, Gary Cowan, Robert Dunlop and Phillip McCallen.

A delighted Browne, who gave the Dungannon team’s new BMW M1000RR — raced last year by Ian Hutchinson for TAS Racing — its maiden win, said he was thrilled to add his name to the roll of honour in the 47th running of the race.

“I was looking through the programme and a lot of good lads have won that trophy,” said Browne.

“I wouldn’t reckon I’d be anywhere near some of those lads so it’d be nice to have my name on it.”

Browne is gearing up for the start of the road racing season at the Cookstown 100, where he broke both his ankles in a crash last year.

“I’m 95% fit again and I’ve been back cycling and doing everything again,” he said.

“They said it would be 18 months before I’m perfect but I feel good and I can’t say that it’s affecting me at all on the bike, because it’s not.”

The Enkalon Trophy was set to be decided over two legs until a red flag incident in race two. The rider involved was not seriously hurt but, with temperatures dropping and time running out, the remainder of the meeting was abandoned.

Cookstown’s Gary McCoy finished fourth on the Madbros Suzuki behind Lynn, who had to switch to his spare Kawasaki after his regular Superbike suffered a blow-up in morning practice.

Lynn won both Ulster Superbike races at the opening round last month and will now be aiming to extend his title lead on Monday when the action switches to Kirkistown in Co Down (practice from 9am).

Skerries man Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) and Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Kawasaki) finalised the top six in the Enkalon order.

In a blistering Supersport race, Ballynahinch rider McGreevy came out on top to win the IFS David Wood Trophy following a race-long duel with Lynn.

There was nothing in it on the last lap, but McGreevy rode defensively to hold off Lynn, wrapping up his third win on the spin on the McAdoo Kawasaki.

Adam McLean was right on their heels in third on the J McC Roofing Yamaha as he warms up for the North West 200, with Enkalon winner Browne taking fourth on the Burrows Yamaha.

The Supertwin honours went to McCoy after he was left clear in the lead when McGreevy — a double winner in the class at Bishopscourt last month — retired. McCoy was 13 seconds ahead of Christian Elkin at the flag.

Teenager Jack Burrows romped clear to win the first Moto3 race on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Honda but the 13-year-old was denied a double, sliding out of the lead in race two, with Brian Hamilton taking the win.

Meanwhile, Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston won yesterday’s British Supersport Sprint race as the Championship got under way at Silverstone.

Johnston sealed a lights to flag victory on his Ashcourt Yamaha by 0.2s from Luke Stapleford.

In the opening British Superbike Sprint race, Glenn Irwin was fifth on the BeerMonster Ducati with younger brother Andrew eighth (Honda Racing UK).

OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde claimed victory from Tommy Bridewell (BeerMonster Ducati) and Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW).

Sunday’s BSB races are at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Results

SUPERBIKE RACE 1 (Enkalon Trophy)

1 M Browne (BMW) 9m 11.564s; 2 D Sheils (BMW) 0.315s; 3 J Lynn (Kawasaki) +0.682s; 4 G McCoy (Suzuki) +6.447s; 5 M Sweeney (BMW) +6.636s; 6 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) +7.317s. Fastest lap: Lynn 1m 07.351s (97.495mph).

SUPERSPORT RACE 1 (David Wood Trophy)

1 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) 11m 40.571s; 2 J Lynn (Yamaha) +0.344s; 3 A McLean (Yamaha) +0.657s; 4 M Browne (Yamaha) +1.052s; 5 G McCoy (Suzuki) 9.044s; 6 M Sweeney (Yamaha) +9.429s. Fastest lap: McGreevy 1m 08.889s (95.319mph).

SUPERTWINS RACE 1

1 G McCoy (Kawasaki) 9m 40.746s; 2 C Elkin (Kawasaki) +13.098s; 3 A Spence (Aprilia) +20.013s; 4 D Crean (Aprilia) +21.007s. Fastest lap: McCoy 1m 11.316s (92.075mph).