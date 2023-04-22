Mixed fortunes for Ulster hurling teams

Paddy Burke of Antrim in action against Chris O'Leary of Dublin during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

There were mixed fortunes for the various Ulster Counties involved in Hurling competitions yesterday afternoon.

In the Christy Ring Cup Tyrone had a superb 2-22 to 1-17 victory away to Mayo.

The Red Hands led 1-10 to 0-11 at the break with points coming from Dermot Begley (6), Aidy Kelly and Conor Grogan while Sean Duffin grabbed the goal in the closing stages of the half. Lorcan Devlin got their second goal with Kelly and Grogan adding points.

In the Nicky Rackard Cup it was Donegal who came out on top against Ulster neighbours Armagh on a 3-20 to 1-16 scoreline. Liam McKinney hit 0-12 for the winners with Gerard Gilmore and Conor Gartland grabbing their goals while

Fionntan Donnelly top scored for Armagh and Tomas Galvin got their goal.

In the same competition Fermanagh lost narrowly to Wicklow on a 1-14 to 1-12 scoreline. Luca McCusker weighed in with 1-8 for the Erne men with Sean Corrigan and Francie McBrien also on target. Gavin Weir top scored for Wicklow with 0-9 to his name while Andy O’Brien notched 1-2.

Down led at one stage in the first half of their Joe McDonagh encounter away to Offaly but finished up losing 1-26 to 1-15. Eoghan Cahill was in inspired form for the hosts with 1-12 while Cillian Kiely contributed five points as well.