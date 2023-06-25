Monaghan dig deep to reach All-Ireland Minor Final for first time in 84 years

Monaghan 1-11 Kerry 0-11

Monaghan are doing things the hard way in their pursuit of All-Ireland Minor football glory.

In the Ulster Final they took Derry to a penalty shoot-out before ultimately bowing the knee and in yesterday’s pulsating All-Ireland Semi-Final, they dug deep to eventually see off stubborn Kerry. The Ulster side’s win sees them in the Final for the first time since 1939.

With Oisin Healy, Sean Fitzgerald, Dara Kirby and Paddy Lane setting the tone for the Kingdom’s first-half offering — Lane flighted over four points in this spell — Max McGinnity’s three points from frees ensured that the Oriel County stayed in touch.

But when the irrepressible Lane nudged Kerry into a 0-7 to 0-5 lead with half-time looming, Monaghan’s task began to look more formidable — until Tommy Mallen saw his speculative effort from a free end up in the net.

At 1-5 to 0-7 it was a different ball game with further proof provided in the opening minutes of the second half when McGinnity lofted over two further frees. But if Monaghan’s spirit had been revived with man of the match Sean Og McElwain inspirational, then Kerry’s hunger was revitalised.

When Lane and substitute Stephen Gannon left the border county clinging to a 1-8 to 0-9 lead, tension mounted as the Munster side staged a dramatic late rally that looked set to yield rich dividends only for Monaghan goalkeeper Jamie Mooney to pull off two spectacular saves.

Scorers for Monaghan: M McGinnity (0-5, 5f), T Mallen (1-1) S Óg McElwain (0-4, 2f, 1m) and M Carolan (0-1)

Scorers for Kerry: P Lane (0-6, 5f), P Fitzgerald, O Healy (m), D Kirby, S Gannon and T Kennedy (0-1 each)

Monaghan: J Mooney; D Connolly, C Greenan, C Meehan; A Stuart, T Mallen, J Lynch; M Carolan, C Murphy, C Jones, M McGinnity, S Óg McElwain; T Quinn, M Finn, L McKenna. Subs: C Clerkin for C Greenan (H/T), S O’Connell for C Murphy (35), M Maguire for M McGinnity (49), E McCaffrey for L McKenna (58), J McCaughey for A Stuart (60 +3)

Kerry: J Hoare; I Brosnan, B Murphy, D Mulvihill; P Moynihan, K O’Shea, G Evans; E Boyle, D Kirby; S Fitzgerald. T Kennedy, S Ó Cúinn; D Hogan, O Healy, P Lane.

Subs: S Gannon for D Hogan (39), A Kennelly for S Ó Cúinn (42), D O’Keeffe for O Healy (44), J Moynihan for I Brosnan and A Carey for P Fitzgerald (both 52)

Referee: J Henry (Mayo)