Monaghan spring upset with shoot-out win over Tyrone to set up Ulster Minor Final showdown with Derry

Monaghan sprang a surprise in Saturday's Ulster Minor Football Championship Semi-Final when they overcame a strongly fancied Tyrone side in a penalty shoot-out after the sides had finished level at the end of extra-time.

There was a tingling climax to the game with Monaghan finishing with a scoring burst that led to the shoot-out. James Corry, Liam Lawn and Leo Hughes had pounced for goals that appeared to have left Tyrone in a good position at 3-9 to 2-8 but Max McGinnity, Niall Arthur and Sean Og Elwaine kept the Farney county in contention.

Tyrone went on to score another point through ace marksman Ruairi McCullagh but a five-point Monaghan blitz saw their tally of 2-13 match their opponents’ 3-10 when the final whistle sounded at the end of normal time.

Again in extra-time the Red Hands looked to have the edge with Liam Corry grabbing their fourth goal as his team looked set to sprint to the finishing line.

But Monaghan had other ideas and soon put them into practice. Eltan Flynn and Luke McKenna were among those who landed vital points as Monaghan clung on to finish level at 4-13 to 2-19 at the end of extra-time before they came out on top in the penalty shoot-out to book their place in the decider against Derry.

Damian McElaine’s Oak Leaf side, meanwhile, were never unduly troubled by Donegal in the other Semi-Final at Killyclogher and, having led by 0-4 to 0-2 at the interval, they pushed on in the second-half to come out on top by 0-9 to 0-4.

James Sargent, Johnny McGuckian and Oisin Doherty set the tone for a Derry side that were not unduly extended by a Donegal outfit that promised rather a lot but failed to deliver.

Derry now have the opportunity to build further on their impressive reputation at under-age level when they meet Monaghan in the Final, which could prove a fitting climax to the competition.