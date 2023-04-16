Monaghan will need huge effort to beat Tyrone in Ulster bid: Conor McManus

Monaghan legend Conor McManus is still proving his worth to the side — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

The old adage that the older the fiddle, the sweeter the tune is applicable in numerous sectors in life and it is very much a truism in relation to the GAA.

While numerous officials and indeed a host of players will tell you that it’s really a young man’s game, this does a grave injustice to players who have flourished and will continue to do so after their perceived sell-by date.

Take Conor McManus, for instance. The 32-year-old Monaghan forward has been part of the inter-county scene for more years than he might be prepared to admit yet he still revels in fulfilling two of the most important functions within the sport — drilling the ball over the bar and depositing it in the opposition net.

When new manager Vinny Corey saw the team lose to Armagh in their opening League game, he could have been forgiven for experiencing the odd tremor of misapprehension. And indeed his misgivings became more pronounced as Monaghan subsequently found themselves unwilling participants in a demanding relegation battle.

But when McManus stepped onto a centre-stage role in the team’s last League game against Mayo having been deployed as a substitute up until then, he worked the oracle.

In scoring a colossal 1-7, McManus not only helped to cement his team’s 2-24 to 0-14 win that copper-fastened their slot in Division One for another year but triggered hope and optimism ahead of the Ulster Championship.

Today, the busy Monaghan property consultant looks certain to play a big part as the Oriel side put their inhibitions to one side and go head-to-head with Tyrone in an Ulster Championship Quarter-Final that will resonate far beyond the province.

The Midas scoring touch that McManus can bring to the table could prove an invaluable asset as Monaghan seek to throw a spanner in Tyrone’s Championship hopes.

Nor is he the only Monaghan player who will represent a threat.

Rory Beggan, Kieran Duffy, Ryan Wylie, Dessie Ward, Conor McCarthy and Karl O’Connell are all seasoned performers who are united in bringing Tyrone to the knees.

But McManus remains steadfast in his belief that Tyrone will prove formidable opponents, particularly in view of their fall from grace last year.

“Tyrone are always hard to play against at Omagh where they will undoubtedly have huge support but we have to be up for this challenge. This is what Championship football is all about — you have to be on your toes from the word go and give it everything,” stresses McManus.

Stephen O’Hanlon and Michael Bannigan are expected to wield a big influence beside him in the Monaghan attack in a game that McManus believes will represent an acid test for his side.

“While tremendous to beat Mayo, Tyrone will be a different proposition,” he adds. “They will want to hit the ground running and we have to be on our guard.”