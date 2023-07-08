Monaghan won’t fear us in All-Ireland Semi, warns Dublin’s Dessie Farrell

Monaghan’s Conor McManus celebrates at the final whistle of the All-Ireland Quarter-Final win over Armagh with Sean Jones

They may have flirted with danger against Armagh in last weekend’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final but Monaghan’s Houdini-like escape to safety after a nerve-shredding penalty shoot-out has thrown up a ‘reward’ in the shape of a Semi-Final tie against Dublin next Saturday at Croke Park (5.30pm).

The Oriel County’s stumble over the line may have been in sharp contrast to a stunning 2-17 to 0-11 Dublin victory over a hapless Mayo side in another Quarter-Final but manager Vinny Corey is only too happy to embrace the massive challenge that his side must now take on at Headquarters.

And he is conscious that their display against an unconvincing Armagh side will certainly not serve to deflect the Dubs off their path towards ‘Sam’.

Yet Monaghan’s stubborn spirit allied to their grit and fitness have carried them thus far in the competition and have reminded Dublin that they can take nothing for granted.

Corey had watched his side eke out a one-point win over Kildare before being taken to a penalty shoot-out against Armagh and is fully aware of the major challenge that now awaits his players.

Yet even though they only just managed to retain their place in Division One before the onset of the Championship, Monaghan have become familiar with taking things to the limit — in terms of survival, that is.

Nonetheless they will travel to Croke Park imbued with optimism and fired up with energy as they seek to make a mockery of the formbook.

The All-Ireland series to date has provided firm proof that lesser-known Monaghan names such as Gary Mohan, Conor McCarthy and Conor Boyle should be right up there alongside those of Darren Hughes, Conor McManus and Jack McCarron as the team overall takes on a more seasoned look.

They will certainly require this experience and craft in abundance when they come up against a Dublin side in which Stephen Cluxton, James McCarthy, Mick Fitzsimmons, Brian Fenton, David Byrne and John Small are among players who have become more familiar with All-Ireland medals than many people did not deem possible.

But any notion that Dublin might see themselves as merely going through the formalities next weekend has been forcibly shredded by their manager Dessie Farrell.

“Monaghan showed great tenacity and heart against Armagh. They will have no fear of us. I think they will bring even more to the table next Saturday,” declares Farrell emphatically.

But just the same, the Dubs are expected to hold sway at midfield where Brian Fenton and Brian Howard are expected to get a firm grip before supplying Con O’Callaghan and Colm Basquel in particular up front with the kind of possession on which they thrive.

For their part, Monaghan will hope that Ryan Wylie, Karl O’Connell and Kieran Lavelle can erect the barricades that just might help to keep the Dubs at bay.

And then it will be up to Conor McManus in particular to weave his magic in terms of potting scores as only he can, although he will have a measure of support in this connection.

But right now the Dubs have the bit between their teeth and they have no intention of letting go.