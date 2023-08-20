More mature Lorcan Forde ready to build on his early career promise at Newry City

Newry City forward Lorcan Forde says he needed to grow up to fulfil his potential after an unsuccessful stint at Linfield.

The 23-year-old has made an impressive start to the season under new Newry manager Gary Boyle, scoring in a 2-0 win over Carrick Rangers last weekend.

He is happy at his hometown club and once again showing some of the talent that made him one of the hottest properties in the Irish League.

Forde made his bow with Warrenpoint Town six years ago and his waspish skills swiftly brought him to the attention of Linfield.

David Healy signed him on a three-year deal in May 2018 and hailed Forde as ‘one of the best young talents around and certainly a player we’ve had in mind for quite some time’.

Unfortunately the move didn’t work out, Forde returned to Point on loan, then signed for Dungannon Swifts and Loughgall before joining the Showgrounds club 18 months ago.

Last season was blighted by injury but Forde feels he has returned a more focused player than he once was.

“I think I have developed both physically and mentally, a bit of maturity over the last couple of years, which was needed,” he says.

“I wouldn’t have called myself a rocket when I was younger, but I probably could have had my head down a bit more, and I didn’t. Especially when I was at Linfield.

“I should have used that opportunity better but, look, these things happen and I’m trying to put it right now.

“I’m still young, only 23 still and hopefully I have plenty of years of football ahead of me.

“Last season I actually thought I started really well but I was a little bit unlucky with an injury to my knee.

“I finally got back around Christmas time then I had problems with my ankle ligaments and I was pretty much gone for the rest of the year.

“I came back and played two or three games but it was tough getting my fitness back.

“Hopefully I can stay injury free this year, really kick on and maybe get myself double digits in terms of goals.”

Forde, meanwhile, believes Newry can kick on following the departure of Darren Mullen, the club’s long-serving manager.

“It was always going to be a bit of a change with Darren leaving,” he adds. “But Gary’s been around, we knew he was going to try to implement a different style of football, try and play a bit more, get on the ball a bit more, maybe take a few more risks. It’s a good group we have here and Gary signed very well over the summer.”