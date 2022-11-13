MRI scan to reveal today whether Glentoran star Conor McMenamin will be ruled out for longer than two months

Conor McMenamin is due to find out the extent of the injury he suffered at Coleraine on Friday

Glentoran star Conor McMenamin will find out today if his hopes of a dream move across the water in January are still alive.

The 27-year-old Northern Ireland international had an MRI scan last night to establish the full extent of the damage to his fibula following a shocking tackle by Dean Jarvis on Friday night at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

X-rays taken on Friday showed a ‘crack’ to the fibula, say Glentoran sources, which would usually keep a player on the sidelines for six to eight weeks.

But if the MRI scan, which offers clearer detail, shows the bone has come away or there is a wide fracture, McMenamin could be out of action for more than two months, which could jeopardise a winter departure.

The results of the MRI scan are expected today, following which the forward will speak with consultants to determine a plan for recovery.

It transpired that the Downpatrick ace was left in agony from TWO injuries sustained at The Showgrounds on Friday.

McMenamin suffered the fracture in the 0-0 draw when Jarvis came through the back of the in-form forward just before half-time.

And it was subsequently discovered that he was playing with a dislocated thumb, thought to have been sustained when his hand was stood on earlier in the contest.

But the fibula injury is the more serious, and his loss is a huge blow to the high-flying Glens, who suffered their first Premiership defeat against Glenavon last Tuesday night.

McMenamin – who caught the eye playing for Northern Ireland in June – has scored 11 goals this season to date, scooping up the most recent Player of the Month award and hoping to secure a dream move across the water at a later stage.

It remains to be seen if such a transfer will materialise, and much depends on the outcome of last night’s scan.

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott insists he has the cover to cope with the large void he leaves, but was furious about the Jarvis tackle and appealed to referee Steven Gregg to write to the Irish FA to say that he felt in hindsight that it was a red rather than a yellow card offence.

McDermott said: “The referee admitted to me at half-time that he made a mistake and that it should have been a red card.

“If he’s made a mistake, he needs to alter his report and say he’s made a clear and obvious error.”

While that avenue remains open, Sunday Life Sport understands the challenge was simply listed as a C1 incident — unsportsmanlike behaviour — in the official match report.

There were a total of nine yellow cards and one red card in the game, with grounds to suggest that Glens midfielder Bobby Burns should have been dismissed after 25 minutes of the contest for a meaty challenge on Jarvis.

Gregg was grilled by Referee’s Observer Leslie Irvine after the game, and Sunday Life Sport has been told he offered a robust defence of his performance.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney admitted Jarvis’ challenge on McMenamin was part of a bruising encounter.

He explained: “The only thing in my mind is, yes, I think he has come through the back of him, but from my recollection I thought both players were running in the same direction, rather than a head-on collision.

“I haven’t seen it so I’d rather not comment.

“My interpretation was the ball had gone short, that Jarvis was right behind McMenamin and has gone through the back of him, but I need to see it back.

“It was tough and there was a lot going on. There was a huge amount of things which incite things, collisions and stuff.”

Meanwhile, Coleraine could be in line for a fine after Gregg reported a missile, thought to have been a cigarette lighter, was thrown onto the pitch.

Glens goalkeeper Aaron McCarey brought the item to the attention of an assistant referee, and it is understood it was included in Gregg’s official report.