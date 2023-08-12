Munster too strong for Ulster

Ulster 14 Munster 41

Winger Stephanie Carroll claimed a hat-trick of tries as Munster opened their women’s interprovincial title defence with an expected victory but only over a battling Ulster display at the Palace Grounds in Armagh.

A concerted Ulster effort from the squad now under new coach Murray Houston kept the hosts in the game – they trailed 17-7 at half-time – until the Munster’s greater strength and composure ultimately saw them stretch clear in a powerful final quarter.

Munster crossed the Ulster line seven times with the pick of the bunch coming in the 64th minute when the southern province went the length of the field after replacement Deirbhile Nic a Bháird broke clear from a scrum under her posts to put fellow substitute Ellen Boylan in space to touch down.

Ulster managed tries in either half from Ella Durkan and Maebh Clenaghan and will be much encouraged by their overall performance.

Munster scored after six minutes on their first visit to their hosts’ 22 when a dropped ball on the line was hacked through for Carroll to dot down. Kate Flannery missed the two points.

Ulster deservedly drew level after 14 minutes when Durkan grabbed a try from Maeve Liston’s chip, and then the home team nudged in front when the centre converted her own effort.

Four minutes later a great Munster strike move saw Carroll make the corner for an unconverted score.

Though Ulster had the momentum it was Munster who moved the scoreboard onwards. From a tap and go penalty, Clodagh O’Halloran drove through after 36 minutes in a rare sortie into Ulster territory with Flannery’s first conversion stretching Munster’s lead to a 10 point margin and the opening half ended with the visitors 17-7 ahead.

Briggs’ squad needed a big start to the new half and got it when Róisín Ormond surged over after a quick penalty with Flannery converting.

But Ulster refused to fold and managed to cut the lead when Clenaghan was driven over, Durkan’s conversion making it 24-14 to the visitors.

With the hosts again cranking up the pressure, Munster won a penalty on their line and opted for a scrum from which the match-winning score was created for Boylan.

Carroll’s hat-trick followed with time running out and then with just two minutes to go sub Brianna Heylmann bagged Munster’s seventh touchdown, with Aoife O’Shaughnessy converting.

Ulster: M Liston, N Marley, K McCormill, E Durkan, M Edwards, A Moyles, L Cairns; S McGrath, B Cregan (Capt), G McCamley, F Tuite, K Brady, C Donnan, M Clenaghan, S Barrett

Replacements: S Roberts, A O'Connell, T Schutzler, B Barr, A Redmond, P McAlister, T MacCartney, S Sloan.

Munster: A Corey; A Doyle, A McInerney, S Nunan, S Carroll; K Flannery, M Wall; R Ormond, C Farrell, F Reidy; Gi Coombes, C O’Halloran; D Wall (Capt), M Óg O’Leary, C Pearse.

Replacements: D Nic a Bháird, E Cahill, C Bennett, B Heylmann, J Clohessy, A Salter-Townshend, A O’Shaughnessy, E Boylan.

Referee: P McClure