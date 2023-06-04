My Ballymena United past won’t mean a thing now I’m in the dugout, says new boss Jim Ervin

New Ballymena manager Jim Ervin says what he did as a player at The Showgrounds will count for nothing now, revealing he intends to be an “honest and flexible” boss who wants his team to show pride in the jersey.

Ervin says he has hung up his playing boots, admitting that was a tough call to make, but returning as boss to Ballymena was just too tempting.

The 37-year-old is one of the most admired figures in Irish League football, having enjoyed a fantastic playing career with Linfield, Ballymena and Carrick Rangers. Since his appointment, he has received a positive reaction from Sky Blues supporters and, while he appreciates a huge challenge awaits in replacing David Jeffrey and taking over a side that finished ninth in the Premiership, he has never shirked one of those in his life.

Asked what type of boss he will be in his first shot at the job, Ervin tells Sunday Life Sport: “The first thing I’m going to be is very honest and I’ll be flexible. It is a massive job so you need a mix of everything.

“Realistically in the Irish League, you can’t play wonderful football all the time but the one thing I want within my team is everyone having great pride in our jersey and being fully committed.

“As a player, I loved it at Ballymena and probably played the best football of my career in a Ballymena shirt. Anywhere that I’ve played, I’ve always taken great pride in myself and representing my club. That’s something I would love every player that I sign or re-sign or have in my team to feel, though I appreciate everyone is different.

“It’s been brilliant reading the positive messages I have received from Ballymena fans and a lot of it goes back to my time as a player. To be honest though, I know how fickle football can be and that counts for nothing now because this is a different era.

“Jim Ervin the Ballymena player is gone. I will be judged on the training pitch and what I’m doing on match days in terms of getting results. I’m not naïve enough to think I’ll go back and it will be all rosy. There will be a lot of hard work to do.

“I’ll sit down with the players in pre-season and we will have our own targets and objectives we’ll set as a coaching staff and we’ll feed that into the players.

“It’s up to us as a group to make sure we get there. I’m not going to say, ‘We’ll go for Europe’. That is being totally unrealistic. The targets I have at this moment in time are to get Ballymena United united and getting everybody on board and hopefully in the next number of weeks, supporters will see what we are trying to do and bring to the football club.”

There has been speculation about the futures of players such as David McDaid and Craig Farquhar as well as the finances available to the new boss. Ervin says “we have a budget we feel we can work with” and that he will speak to all his players face to face in the coming days and weeks.

Ballymena fans will tell you they could do with Jim Ervin the player, but those days are over.

“My boots are officially hung up,” he insists. “That was a difficult decision because I had a year left at Carrick playing and when the Ballymena job came up, I knew if I went for it I was going to have to hang my boots up because I didn’t feel I would be able to give it everything that I needed to trying to do both.

“I’m either all in or not in at all. That’s just the way I am. I could have stayed at Carrick but going back to manage Ballymena was too good an opportunity to turn down.”