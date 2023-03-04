My Dungannon Swifts were perfect to dump Cliftonville out of Irish Cup, beams Dean Shiels

Dean Shiels declared that Dungannon Swifts were “spot on” in every aspect of their Irish Cup Quarter-Final victory over Cliftonville.

Two Rhyss Campbell goals earned away-day success for a Swifts side that executed their game plan to perfection and ensured the Reds’ wait for Irish Cup glory will now stretch into a 45th year.

After frustrating their hosts with a disciplined display throughout a stop-start opening half at Solitude, Dungannon pounced with two well-crafted goals before the hour mark ahead of some expert game management seeing them over the line in spite of Joe Gormley’s injury-time consolation.

“Collectively to a man, we got every ounce out of the players,” said Shiels afterwards.

“We walked over it and walked over it on Thursday night. Cliftonville have got that many threats that if you can nullify (Sean) Moore, maybe Ronan Hale hurts you and you’ve got to be aware of Gormley’s movement and they’ve threats all over the pitch, so we couldn’t switch off for a moment. I think we limited them to very little. Obviously they had a lot of pressure in the last 10 or 15 minutes because of the importance of the game and the quality that they have but I think, in and out of possession, we got it spot on.”

The biggest talking point of an underwhelming first half was Cliftonville having a 41st-minute penalty appeal turned away when Gormley appeared to be bundled over by Michael Ruddy after touching the ball beyond Swifts goalkeeper Declan Dunne.

Prior to that, Ethan McGee had passed up the opportunity to put the visitors ahead when he nodded wide from a glorious position, while a jinking run from Campbell almost led to Jonny Addis finding the back of his own net early in the second period.

The Reds failed to heed those warnings, however, and were punished for switching off on 56 minutes when Jordan Jenkins’ quick free-kick caught them napping and McGee crossed for Campbell to head home.

Things got even worse for the hosts just three minutes later when a smart breakaway saw McGee thread Campbell through and, while there were questions about whether or not the 24-year-old was onside, he didn’t hang about for a flag to be raised as he poked the ball beyond Nathan Gartside to make it 2-0.

Though Cliftonville have not lost a Premiership fixture at Solitude in almost 14 months, they have now exited all three of this season’s domestic Cup competitions on home turf and were grateful to their keeper for preventing both Campbell and Ryan Mayse from extending Dungannon’s advantage further.

Gormley may have pulled a goal back when he converted a cross from Moore just as the clock ticked past 90, but there was to be no late rescue act, leaving boss Paddy McLaughlin to reflect: “At no stage in the game did we show the intensity or the quality that we’ve been showing, especially at home.

“Even going back to last week’s game with Glentoran, the energy we brought, the work rate and everything we did was lacking today.

“On the day, we disappointed right across the pitch. There’s no area of the pitch that’s coming out with any credit and, on the flip side of that, I thought Dungannon were excellent. They counter-attacked us really well and defended really well, nullifying us down to absolutely zero threats on goal.

“They scored two and could have scored another couple. They were better than us, they broke better than us and they created more chances than us.”

On the game’s controversies, he added: “You have to react and deal with it, sometimes you almost have to be prepared for a bad call to go against you.

“There’s been an offside goal that wasn’t called back and penalty appeals that didn’t go our way and, though I don’t want to be seen clutching at straws, they’re key decisions. We’ve had them go against us and, on top of that, we’ve produced a poor performance so it’s a combination of so many things.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 6, Addis 6, Gallagher 5 (R Curran, 60 mins, 5), Rory Hale 6 (Parkhouse, 65 mins, 5), Lowe 5, R Doherty 6, Gormley 6, Turner 6 (McDonagh, 46 mins, 6), Ronan Hale 5, Coates 6 (C Curran, 73 mins, 6), Moore 6. Unused subs: G Doherty, Robinson, Casey.

DUNGANNON: Dunne 7, Coyle 7, Knowles 7, Mayse 7, McCready 6 (Scott, 90 mins, 5), Campbell 8, Curry 8, McGinty 7, Ruddy 7, McGee 7, Jenkins 6 (Cushnie, 63 mins, 6). Unused subs: Nelson, O’Connor, Walsh, O’Kane, Moore.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown) 5