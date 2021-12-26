My predictions for a cracking day of Irish League festive derby action

It’s one of the biggest dates in Northern Ireland’s sporting calendar and, though this season’s Boxing Day games are a day later than usual, what’s an extra 24 hours when you’ve waited two years for the occasions to come about again?

Added to every Danske Bank Premiership match being a derby, which carries its own significance, is the fact that all the fixtures have something riding on them in their own right — be it title pushes, relegation six-pointers or the charge for Europe.

There’s more than just local pride at stake, but forgive me if I don’t back your team to deliver some festive cheer to you and yours…

BALLYMENA UNITED v COLERAINE

This is a fixture I played in many times and, from my own experience, I can honestly say there was never any love lost — but that’s healthy competition.

I’m not sure the present day derbies are as hotly contested as they once were but I suspect the same needle and desire to win the match and the bragging rights still exist and, for me, this particular one will be a lot closer than some would care to predict.

Had it been played a few weeks ago, I would have gone for a Coleraine win, and a comfortable one at that, because the Bannsiders were in superb form and United were struggling.

More recently, however, Coleraine have lost form and the Sky Blues have improved considerably, so this game could go either way.

The Premiership table will tell you Coleraine have only conceded 15 goals so far yet Ballymena have shipped almost double that and where United have scored an average of one goal per game (19 in 19), Coleraine have netted 29 times — so quite a difference there as well.

Stats, though, are merely points of reference and become totally irrelevant when the action starts for real. That is borne out when you discover that Coleraine have picked up only two points from a possible 15 and scored just once in their last five League games so that’s what makes this one so tough to call.

It’s splinters in the bum time because I can’t separate them.

Verdict: Draw

CARRICK v LARNE

Carrick had a great start to the season under the leadership of new manager Stuart King but, since that bright opening, they have been in something not too dissimilar to freefall.

Although Larne have been stuttering themselves somewhat at times, it’s still hard to see past the Invermen picking up maximum points.

Mind you, this Gers side can boast lots of Irish League experience and I still think come the end of the season they will finish somewhere in around mid-table, but without doubt Larne have the edge in class with more match-winners within their ranks even if they don’t quite look like the formidable outfit they were last season.

Given all the facts, I still see this being a tight affair but it’s Larne who I envisage taking all three points.

Verdict: Larne

CLIFTONVILLE v CRUSADERS

Cliftonville have been the team of the season so far for me and they have well and truly flown the flag for the part-time clubs superbly from the very outset.

The Reds have recruited well and have fashioned a great togetherness which is essential if you aspire to be serious contenders for silverware.

At the halfway stage, they are still up at the top swapping blows with the full-timers and I am in no doubt whatsoever that they are serious contenders for the title — and yes, I mean it.

Irrespective of current form, however, the North Belfast derby is always a hotly contested affair and Crusaders will be keen to cement their place in the top four after what was a sluggish start to the season.

Both these teams are packed with quality and have what I would term big-match players within their squads so anything is possible.

Using current standings, the teams are virtually inseparable defensively but the Reds have a slight advantage in the goals for column, yet I have a sneaking suspicion Crusaders may just nick this one.

Verdict: Crusaders

LINFIELD v GLENTORAN

A mouth-watering battle between two teams with genuine aspirations of winning the Premiership.

I do think the eventual champions will come from one of these two, but exactly which one is anybody’s guess.

Both clubs have the strongest squads in both quality and quantity and it’s getting really tough to find a weakness in either team — which is suddenly very ominous for all the other hopefuls.

Linfield have been there or thereabouts all season whereas Glentoran started poorly but have been the most consistent team in the League over the last number of weeks.

They’ve made some stellar signings, however it’s the Blues who have the signing of the season in Chris Shields, whom I rate as the best all-round player in the Irish League at this particular minute in time.

If Linfield striker Christy Manzinga recovers from his midweek injury then Glentoran will have to be on their guard because he is in a rich vein of form just now — but of course the exact same could be said for visiting frontman Jay Donnelly, couldn’t it?

A sell-out crowd at Windsor Park guarantees a superb atmosphere but the more I study this clash of the titans, the more this game has draw written all over it.

Verdict: Draw

PORTADOWN v GLENAVON

Isn’t it just great to see this derby back on the Boxing Day calendar?

I know what it means to both clubs and I’m sure the fans can’t wait.

On current form, Glenavon would have to be favourites but I watched Portadown draw with Cliftonville a couple of weeks ago and I must admit I was mightily impressed.

While they may be languishing near the bottom of the table, in my opinion they have one of the best twin strike partnerships in the Premiership in Adam Salley and Lee Bonis. It’s always been my view that any team that packs a genuine punch will, just like a fighter, always be in with a chance.

As for the Lurgan Blues, on their day they are quite capable of beating any other team in the League, but inconsistency has been their Achilles heel for some time now.

Man for man, I reckon Glenavon are the better side but home advantage will be in Portadown’s favour and with Shamrock Park sure to be rocking, it will not be a game for the faint-hearted — though I think the visitors will just about have the edge.

Verdict: Glenavon

WARRENPOINT TOWN v DUNGANNON SWIFTS

One glance at the standings tell you that these two teams are struggling big time to retain their Premiership status.

As we enter the second half of the season, both will be desperate to start collecting those vital points needed to haul themselves away from the relegation zone.

The Point have lost 15 of their 19 League games so far, while the Swifts have been defeated in 14, with the teams having conceded a respective 46 and 50 goals in the process.

There’s no disguising the fact that that’s simply nowhere near good enough if they are to survive.

Home advantage could be crucial in this one on this occasion, although visitors Dungannon may well start as slight favourites simply because they have accumulated a handful more points thus far.

Boxing Day battles are so unpredictable and tough to call that it wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if this one ended up the same as when the sides locked horns at Stangmore Park on Tuesday night.

Verdict: Draw