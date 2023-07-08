My transfer war chest for the summer remains open after Fuad Sule capture, warns Glentoran boss Warren Feeney

Irish Premiership

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney has bolstered his midfield with Fuad Sule and is now focusing on other transfer targets

Fuad Sule's statement is by no means the end of Glentoran's transfer business this summer, according to Oval manager Warren Feeney

After pulling off the impressive signing of midfielder Fuad Sule, Glentoran boss Warren Feeney has declared that he is not finished in the market yet.

Sule, just 26, won the Irish Premiership title with Larne last season before his contract expired at Inver Park.

His stated desire was to play in England or Scotland but when this failed to materialise, Feeney was quick to act.

Signing a full-time professional with vast experience of the Irish League is a feather in the cap for the new Glens manager, fitting the profile of player he wants at The Oval.

And the former Northern Ireland striker insists there will be more arrivals as he looks to make the team his own.

“I’m not resting yet,” says Feeney. “I feel we are still short in a couple of areas and I’ve told the board I am not done yet.

“We need to look at some of the attacking areas.

“I have a few irons in the fire and I’ll keep asking.

“My objective is to get the right players in, and I don’t have to let anyone go before I sign new players.

“I spoke to the board and told them we’ve got good players here already, it is a squad with real quality in it.

“But every manager wants to put their own stamp on their team and the board is backing me in what I want to do.

“I want players with the right mentality, and Fuad fits the bill.

“His signing was not related to Conor McMenamin signing for St Mirren, we didn’t have to wait for that to go through.

“I know Fuad’s agent very well and the opportunity to sign him came up two weeks ago.

“Again, I spoke to the board about signing him and, again, the board backed me fully.

“I had to fight off a couple of clubs to get him but I’m delighted to have Fuad at the club because he is a quality player.”

It was a busy day for Glentoran yesterday between the signing of Sule, the launch of the new kit and a friendly against Bangor, managed by Feeney’s cousin Lee.

The Glens ran out easy 4-1 winners against the Seasiders and the fans turned up in their numbers to purchase the new colours for the campaign ahead.

“Supporters were queuing up from 6.30 in the morning for the new kits, 450 were sold in the first hour and that’s incredible,” reflected the Glentoran chief.

“That shows what great supporters we have here at The Oval, and they are demanding fans.

“This is Glentoran Football Club, we’re preparing for Europe and we want to challenge in the new domestic campaign.

“To do that, the players must have the right mentality, Fuad has that and I want more players like him.”