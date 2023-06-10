New Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton quashes rumours he is bringing big-money investor to Reds

Irish Premiership

New Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton has scotched rumours that he is bringing a financial backer to the club.

But he says he would welcome investment at Solitude as he embarks on his fresh role.

Ali Pour and Kenny Bruce have invested millions of their own money since getting involved with Glentoran and Larne respectively.

Structures may change in north Belfast in the coming weeks and months but Magilton insists he does not have a sugar daddy lined up.

“It’s news to me”, he says. “But if there is a backer out there interested in helping the club, I’d be delighted.

“We have seen the benefits of investment at both Larne and Glentoran, thanks to Kenny Bruce and Ali Pour. Both clubs were able to move to a full-time footing and improve both facilities and their playing squads.

“We saw the culmination of that investment at Inver Park last season when Larne won the League.

“Cliftonville have been competitive but there’s no doubt investment would help most clubs.”