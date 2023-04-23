New Irish champion Gary McComb shares traits with Carl Frampton, says coach Cooper McClure

It had been 15 years since Midland ABC celebrated an All-Ireland champion when Carl Frampton triumphed in Dublin, but now teenager Gary McComb has followed in his footsteps — with some words of encouragement from the Jackal.

Head coach Cooper McClure, who took over from the late, great Midland boss Billy McKee, knows comparisons will be made with legend Frampton and while he insists it’s far too early for such talk, there are nevertheless similar attributes.

Having had just three bouts, 13-year-old McComb stunned the National Stadium when defeating Nathan Clarke of Dublin’s Monkstown club to land the Boy 3 44.5kg title last Saturday night. Clarke had taken the Boy 2 Championship last year.

Coach McClure said: “The way Gary boxed in the Final, it was like the performance of a lad with 15 to 20 fights behind him and not someone only having their fourth. One thing he is able to do is follow instructions to the letter. He’s our first All-Ireland champion since Carl so it’s very special for everyone at the club and we know that Billy McKee will be looking down feeling very proud.

“We’re not making comparisons between him and Carl, you can’t do that at this stage, but I did say to his father that the one thing they do have in common is their attitude. Gary doesn’t care who he’s fighting, who he’s sparring and he does all that is asked of him when he trains and Carl was the same at that age.

“He had been in and out with us for a while and I know that he was at Linfield and doing very well but a decision had to be made and he has dedicated himself to boxing completely — and that was only three weeks ago. He was training five nights a week for these Championships and since he returned to the club he hasn’t missed a night in six months.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he has a very bright future in the sport. Gary just has to stay humble, keep listening and learning and he’ll be alright. There are little things to work on like his distance control and taking that half step when needed and who better to help him in the gym than Carl Frampton? If Carl is willing, why wouldn’t we get the help of someone who at his peak was one of the best in the world at distance control?”

While McClure’s input into the teenager’s development has been paramount, the experienced coach revealed that his protégé had some celebrity backing just before he left the dressing room last weekend.

McClure explained: “We were warming up, I had the pads on and Gary was punching away when a video call came through on my phone and it was Carl. He was working for BT Sport at Joe Joyce’s big fight in London but Carl took the time to phone and told him, ‘Don’t walk out of the ring thinking you could have done more’.

“He certainly took that on board and then Carl passed the phone to Richie Woodhall and he also wished him well so he was really buzzing before he went to the ring. He got the decision and when we got back to the changing room Carl messaged him congratulations and even mentioned him live on BT Sport.”