Newbuildings set to reclaim top spot in Premiership after Glendermott rout
An opening partnership of 264 between Jason Dunn and captain Gareth McKeegan all but ensured Newbuildings would return to the top of the Long’s SuperValu Premiership table with a maximum points victory against basement side Glendermott.
The game at The Rectory was the only top flight fixture in the province to beat the rain and after McKeegan was out, two balls after reaching his century from 66 balls with seven fours and eight sixes, Dunn went on and on to post the highest Premiership score of the season.
He was finally out from the penultimate ball of the 31-over innings for 192 after hitting 11 fours and 20 sixes and facing just 88 balls. Newbuildings’ total of 366 for four, the highest in the League this season, led to a huge 278-run win as Trent McKeegan finished with five wickets.
Sunday’s fixtures
All-Ireland T20 Semi-Finals (2pm): Brigade v Balbriggan (Glendermott), CIYMS v Cork County
Long’s SuperValu Premiership (12pm): Ardmore v Bonds Glen, Bready v Strabane, Burndennett v Newbuildings
Saturday scores
Long’s Supervalu Premiership
At The Rectory, Newbuildings (25 pts) beat Glendermott (0 pts) by 278 runs
Newbuildings
J Dunn c Mills b Boyd 192
G McKeegan c Moore b Mills 100
J Thompson c Cloete b Mills 2
T McKeegan c Cloete b J Montgomery 43
J Bell not out 7
H Viljoen not out 6
Extras 16
Total (4 wkts, 31 overs): 366
Fall: 1-264 2-279 3-315 4-360
Bowling: A Boyd 6-0-47-1, B Mills 7-0-62-2, C Ross 6-0-82-0, A Johnson 6-0-76-0, J Montgomery 4-0-55-1, O Adair 2-0-43-0
GLENDERMOTT
G Cloete c Thompson b T McKeegan 9
A Johnson b Thompson 1
B Mills c Viljoen b McFaul 40
R Robinson c Downey b T McKeegan 4
G Montgomery c Ry Hunter b T McKeegan 6
T Moore c Dougherty b T McKeegan 0
J Montgomery c McFaul b T McKeegan 0
A Boyd c G McKeegan b Downey 1
L McElwee c G McKeegan b McFaul 11
O Adair not out 2
C Ross b McFaul 6
Extras 8
Total (20.2 overs): 88
Fall: 1-11 2-17 3-25 4-31 5-31 6-33 7-62 8-79 9-80
Bowling: T McKeegan 7-2-24-5, J Thompson 4-1-12-1, C Downey 3-1-34-1, G McFaul 3.2-1-12-3, R Dougherty 3-1-5-0
Robinson Services League Section One
Bangor v Victoria
Victoria 61 (W Simpson 4-6, G Prince 2-9, M Skelly 2-12)
Bangor 62-0 (A Kirkpatrick 31 not out)
Bangor won by 10 wickets
Muckamore v Dundrum
Muckamore 149 (34.2 overs, T Britton 23; G McNerlin 4-32, B Krishali 2-17, J Martin 2-25)
Dundrum 88 (31.3 overs, G McNerlin 28; N Gill 3-14, P Karthik 2-9, A Oduvelil 2-17, S Suresh 2-20)
Muckamore won by 61 runs
Donaghcloney Mill v Laurelvale
Donaghcloney Mill 292-4 (47 overs, P Pienaar 152 not out, R Matthews 76)
Laurelvale 264 (45.1 overs, D Sinton 48, J Livingstone 43, M Burns 39, M Ajmal 35, A Malik 27; A Kennedy 3-44, H Lockhart 2-32, T McClure 2-54)
Donaghcloney Mill won by 28 runs
All other games postponed