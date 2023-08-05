Newbuildings set to reclaim top spot in Premiership after Glendermott rout

An opening partnership of 264 between Jason Dunn and captain Gareth McKeegan all but ensured Newbuildings would return to the top of the Long’s SuperValu Premiership table with a maximum points victory against basement side Glendermott.

The game at The Rectory was the only top flight fixture in the province to beat the rain and after McKeegan was out, two balls after reaching his century from 66 balls with seven fours and eight sixes, Dunn went on and on to post the highest Premiership score of the season.

He was finally out from the penultimate ball of the 31-over innings for 192 after hitting 11 fours and 20 sixes and facing just 88 balls. Newbuildings’ total of 366 for four, the highest in the League this season, led to a huge 278-run win as Trent McKeegan finished with five wickets.

Sunday’s fixtures

All-Ireland T20 Semi-Finals (2pm): Brigade v Balbriggan (Glendermott), CIYMS v Cork County

Long’s SuperValu Premiership (12pm): Ardmore v Bonds Glen, Bready v Strabane, Burndennett v Newbuildings

Saturday scores

Long’s Supervalu Premiership

At The Rectory, Newbuildings (25 pts) beat Glendermott (0 pts) by 278 runs

Newbuildings

J Dunn c Mills b Boyd 192

G McKeegan c Moore b Mills 100

J Thompson c Cloete b Mills 2

T McKeegan c Cloete b J Montgomery 43

J Bell not out 7

H Viljoen not out 6

Extras 16

Total (4 wkts, 31 overs): 366

Fall: 1-264 2-279 3-315 4-360

Bowling: A Boyd 6-0-47-1, B Mills 7-0-62-2, C Ross 6-0-82-0, A Johnson 6-0-76-0, J Montgomery 4-0-55-1, O Adair 2-0-43-0

​GLENDERMOTT

G Cloete c Thompson b T McKeegan 9

A Johnson b Thompson 1

B Mills c Viljoen b McFaul 40

R Robinson c Downey b T McKeegan 4

G Montgomery c Ry Hunter b T McKeegan 6

T Moore c Dougherty b T McKeegan 0

J Montgomery c McFaul b T McKeegan 0

A Boyd c G McKeegan b Downey 1

L McElwee c G McKeegan b McFaul 11

O Adair not out 2

C Ross b McFaul 6

Extras 8

Total (20.2 overs): 88

Fall: 1-11 2-17 3-25 4-31 5-31 6-33 7-62 8-79 9-80

Bowling: T McKeegan 7-2-24-5, J Thompson 4-1-12-1, C Downey 3-1-34-1, G McFaul 3.2-1-12-3, R Dougherty 3-1-5-0

​Robinson Services League Section One

Bangor v Victoria

Victoria 61 (W Simpson 4-6, G Prince 2-9, M Skelly 2-12)

Bangor 62-0 (A Kirkpatrick 31 not out)

Bangor won by 10 wickets

​Muckamore v Dundrum

Muckamore 149 (34.2 overs, T Britton 23; G McNerlin 4-32, B Krishali 2-17, J Martin 2-25)

Dundrum 88 (31.3 overs, G McNerlin 28; N Gill 3-14, P Karthik 2-9, A Oduvelil 2-17, S Suresh 2-20)

Muckamore won by 61 runs

​Donaghcloney Mill v Laurelvale

Donaghcloney Mill 292-4 (47 overs, P Pienaar 152 not out, R Matthews 76)

Laurelvale 264 (45.1 overs, D Sinton 48, J Livingstone 43, M Burns 39, M Ajmal 35, A Malik 27; A Kennedy 3-44, H Lockhart 2-32, T McClure 2-54)

Donaghcloney Mill won by 28 runs

All other games postponed