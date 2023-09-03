Newington lead Championship after beating Annagh in top-of-table showdown

Newington are the Playr-Fit Championship’s surprise leaders after they claimed their fourth win from five games.

In a top-of-the-table clash, the Swans stunned Annagh United by winning 3-0 at the BMG Arena.

Jack Reilly and Seamus Duffy scored in the first-half before Paul Donnelly added a third in a hectic second period that also saw Newington’s Zach Barr receive a red card and the hosts’ Stephen Murray miss a penalty.

Annagh’s loss means all 12 Championship clubs have lost at least one game this season.

Dundela moved into second spot with a 1-0 win over Dergview at Darragh Park thanks to a third minute strike from Glentoran loanee Jordan Jenkins.

Portadown suffered their third defeat in three Championship games, succumbing to a late penalty from former player Michael McLellan.

The striker scored from the spot in the 77th minute to give Harland and Wolff Welders a 1-0 victory over the Ports at Blanchflower Park.

Ballyclare Comrades defeated Ballinamallard United 2-1 at Dixon Park.

Cliftonville loanee Michael Morgan opened the scoring in the sixth minute before Calvin McCurry doubled the lead just past the hour mark.

Ballinamallard’s Alex Holder pulled a goal back in the 74th minute before being sent off as the visitors failed to find a late leveller.

Ards won their first game of the season, while Knockbreda’s search for their first point continues.

Goals from Aidan Steele and Eamon Scannell gave the visitors a 2-0 lead at half-time before Ross Hunter extended the advantage to 3-0 just after the break.

But Breda refused to give in; Lee McGreevy scoring a stunning free-kick and Guillaume Keke netting against his old side before the hosts’ Eddie Shaw collected a second yellow card.

Bangor scored a injury time equaliser to draw 1-1 with Institute at Clandeboye Park. Glentoran loanee Kirk McLaughlin gave Stute the lead on the hour mark only for Lewis Francis to level in the seventh minute of stoppage time.