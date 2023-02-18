Newry City boss Darren Mullen brands Dungannon display ‘weak and poor’

Newry City 0 Dungannon Swifts 2

Newry City boss Darren Mullen has told his players to take more responsibility as their relegation fears deepen.

Only goal difference is keeping them outside the bottom two after this dismal home defeat by Dungannon Swifts.

An angry Mullen branded Friday night’s display as “weak and poor”.

“I’m not going to make excuses for it - we didn’t turn up,” he said.

“It was a massive game, we knew the importance of it.

“I don’t think they played overly well - they didn’t need to because we were that bad.”

After James Teelan had gone close for the home side, Dungannon took a 42nd minute lead as Michael O’Conner set up Marc Walsh, who finished well.

Then in the 59th minute Walsh was tripped in the box, referee Keith Kennedy pointed for a penalty and James Knowles swept home from the spot.

Newry have lost 10 of their last 13 in the league - 11 if you include the Portadown game, where the result was overturned after an admin error by the Ports.

Mullen added: “The effort and desire wasn’t there and that reflects badly on me as manager, because I’m the one who puts the team out.

“I will take every bit of responsibility as manager and every bit of criticism that comes my way, but players need to start looking at themselves.

“There is only so much I can do as manager. I put them out onto the pitch, but I can’t tackle for them, I can’t run for them, I can’t put the ball in the back of the net for them.”

Dungannon have pulled back an 11-point deficit on Newry, and have real belief now they can avoid relegation.

Boss Dean Shiels said this was another massive win.

“We started the season poorly, there is no getting away from that, but I think now we feel strong, we feel like we’re playing well and we feel like we have momentum and hopefully we can carry that on now,” he said.

He added: “The mentality that we turned up here with was that we were coming away with a win, and we weren’t going to let anything stop that.”

NEWRY: Brady 6, Montgomery 5, D King 5, McGivern 5, N Healy 5, Donnelly 5, Scullion 5, Moan 5 (Sloan, 54, 6), McGovern 6 (B Healy, 86), Teelan 6 (Adeyemo, 60), Hughes 5 (Carville, 60)

Subs not used: Martin, Lusty

DUNGANNON: Dunne 6, McGee 7, McGinty 7, Animasahun 7, Ruddy 7 (Curry, 90), Knowles 7, Bruna 7, Walsh 8 (Mayse, 73, 6), Campbell 7 (Coyle, 81), Jenkins 8 (S Scott, 90), O’Connor 7 (McCready, 81)

Subs not used: Nelson, Lynch

Referee: Keith Kennedy (Lisburn)