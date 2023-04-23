Newry City boss Darren Mullen elated to finally put relegation fears to bed after draw with Ballymena United

Newry City 2 Ballymena United 2

David Jeffrey's Ballymena United side twice led on the way to a sharing of spoils against Newry City — © Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Newry City manager Darren Mullen admitted he was relieved to secure top-flight status for the Showgrounds outfit — © INPHO/Declan Roughan

There were jubilant scenes at The Showgrounds as Newry City all but confirmed their place in next season’s Irish Premiership courtesy of a 2-2 draw with Ballymena United.

It was a thrilling affair, with the hosts twice battling from behind to grab the vital point they needed to stay in the top grade; their vastly superior goal difference meaning that, barring a calamity next weekend, they will not be overtaken by 11th-placed Dungannon Swifts.

“The enormity of it hasn’t sunk in yet,” said home boss Darren Mullen. “Drawing today was the biggest relief I have felt in 10 years with Newry.”

The City manager must, however, have been severely dismayed when Ballymena opened the scoring after just six minutes. The unmarked Ryan Waide rose up to power home Andy McGrory’s cross just inside the near post, with Newry keeper Steven Maguire getting a hand to the ball but failing to keep it out.

Meanwhile, at the other end, Darren King nodded a Dale Montgomery delivery goalward but Jordan Williamson saved confidently. And six minutes later, Williamson again did well when he made a super double-stop from Donal Scullion and Philly Donnelly.

The visitors had several clear opportunities to double their tally. First, skipper Kym Nelson had the ball in the net on 27 minutes only for the offside flag to rule it out, while two minutes later Kenny Kane was mere inches wide.

With five minutes left until half-time, King brought a fingertip save from Williamson, before City squared matters when a tentative Daniel Hughes punt set up the speedy James Teelan, who outpaced the keeper before hooking the ball into the net.

After the break, the Sky Blues shot-stopper saved from Dylan Sloan and Thomas Lockhart before United eased into a 2-1 lead when Mikey Place crossed and the sharpshooting Waide hit a cracker past Maguire.

Just three minutes later, though, Newry were back on level terms when Hughes set up Scullion for the sweet strike that will spare Mullen’s charges from any further relegation concerns this season.

NEWRY: Maguire 7, King 7, N Healy 8, McGivern 8, Hughes 7, Lockhart 9, Teelan 7, Donnelly 7, Scullion 7 (B Healy, 80 mins, 7), Montgomery 7, Sloan 8.

Unused subs: Halpenny, Carville, McGovern, Forde, Adeyemo, Moan.

BALLYMENA:Williamson 7, Nelson 8, Whiteside 7, Waide 8, McCullough 7, Kane 6, Tweed 6 (Tennant, 76 mins, 6), McGrory 7, Graham 7 (Tipton, 76 mins, 6), Place 7, Farquhar 7.

Unused subs: O’Neill, Redman, Wilson, Kelly, Gibson.

Referee:Declan Hassan (Limavady) 7