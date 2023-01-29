Newry City can kick on against Larne now that losing streak is over, insists Darren King

Darren King wants Newry City to build on their midweek draw at Ballymena

Darren King believes Newry City can put on their Sunday best when they face high-flying Larne at The Showgrounds this afternoon.

Darren Mullen’s boys ended a run of nine successive defeats by nicking a draw at Ballymena United in midweek and King is hoping that result will lead to better things.

Although the border team were awarded three points when they lost to Portadown — who fielded an ineligible player — on December 4, Newry must go back to November 11 for their last victory in front of home supporters.

It’s a trend King wants to put right, starting with Larne.

“They are flying at the minute,” says King. “You never get an easy game in the Premiership, especially against full-time opponents.

“But these are the teams you relish competing against. Larne have a squad of players with great depth and quality.

“It’s going to be a really difficult game but, as players, that’s the type of team you want to pit yourself against, one of the best in the League.”

King reckons the poor state of the Showgrounds pitch can be a leveller.

He laughs: “They’ll be used to playing on their lush synthetic surface, but they’ll not be zipping the ball about at our place. The pitch is not in great condition at the minute, it’s been the victim of some poor weather.

“Normally it survives okay but, for some reason, this season it’s poor and very difficult to play on. We are used to it, but even we are finding it hard to deal with.

“For the likes of Larne, it’s going to be a big change for them, but hopefully that can work in our favour.”

King insists it was crucial his team stopped the streak of defeats in midweek.

“We were on a poor run,” he goes on. “The pressure was on. If we had lost at Ballymena United, it would have been a record for Newry — they’ve never lost 10 games in a row since entering Irish League football.

“We would have been history makers for all the wrong reasons, so it was important we stopped the rot against Ballymena.

“Every team goes on a poor run over the course of the season, we went through a tough period as a group.

“Even when we were going bad, some of our performances hadn’t been all that poor, but results went against us. There are fine margins at times.

“In most parts, it came down to us not taking our chances and perhaps other teams showing that little bit more quality on the day. I suppose it’s something we need to learn from.

“Our aim is to catch the team above us — and that’s Carrick Rangers.

“I don’t really like talking about teams below us, as a group we want to push on and try and catch the team above us. We don’t want to be looking over our shoulder.

“Our job now is to hunt down Carrick — the aim is to stay away from the bottom two places and climb higher if we can.”

King believes today’s game will have a big appeal to the locals.

“I’m a fan of Sunday football,” he adds.

“I wouldn’t be one to socialise a lot — for some people it eats into their weekend and prevents them going out on Saturday night.

“For me, I look forward to a Sunday game. The last Sunday game we had at Newry was a great success. I think there was something in the region of 3,000 fans turned up for the Linfield game earlier in the season. It was a fantastic occasion.

“The area we are in, it’s big in Gaelic football. They are used to turning out for Sunday games, so there is big interest if there is no other sport to attend. It certainly has big potential for me.”