Newry City won’t get complacent, says Darren Mullen after Glenavon win

Glenavon 0 Newry City 2

Darren Mullen won’t allow Newry City to think they are safe from relegation, despite moving closer to a European play-off place than the foot of the table.

Newry snapped a 13-game winless run with a 2-0 victory over Glenavon — an outcome that was crucial for the City boss after Portadown breathed life into their fight against relegation when they beat Dungannon Swifts 3-1 on Friday night, thus preventing the Swifts closing in on Newry.

“Friday night was only going to be a good result for us if we capitalised on it by beating Glenavon,” said Mullen. “It keeps the gap between us and Portadown and we’ve increased the gap on Dungannon.

“I said last week that this will change week-to-week and my opinion on that hasn’t changed because there will be ups and downs. We just needed to make sure this was an up for us.

“It could turn around in one or two games and we can’t get complacent. I wasn’t complacent when we were 11 points clear of Dungannon and it’s no different now. Until it is mathematically impossible for us to go down then that’s the only stage we will be happy.”

The scoring was opened on 24 minutes when Olajuwon Adeyemo claimed City’s first goal in six games. Stephen Moan sent the ball forward down the right wing and the Nigerian striker raced away from Calum Birney before lashing his shot past Rory Brown.

Birney’s afternoon was then cut short at half-time, seven minutes after his clearance straight down the middle went straight to John McGovern, who took one touch and clipped the ball into the top corner for Newry’s second.

Glenavon did improve in the second half, but a Matthew Fitzpatrick shot that was tipped onto the post and a Danny Wallace header that went just wide were the best chances they could muster.

“We’re short in confidence at both ends of the pitch,” said Gary Hamilton.

“It’s really schoolboy defending for the goals we are conceding, that puts fear through the team.

“We’ve counted seven or eight clear cut chances and we didn’t take any of them and then we gift them two chances and they score two goals.”

GLENAVON: Brown 7, Kerr 6 (Baird, 46 mins, 7), Birney 5 (Rodgers, 46 mins, 6), Doyle 6, Wallace 6, Garrett 7 (Malone, 69 mins, 6), O’Connor 6, Doran 6, Stewart 6, Fitzpatrick 7, Campbell 7 (Prendergast, 22 mins, 6 (Bradley, 69 mins,6)). Unused subs:Matthews, Lynch.

NEWRY:Brady 7, Moan 7 (Martin, 83 mins, 6), King 7, McGivern 7, N Healy 7, McGovern 8, Donnelly 7, Scullion 7, Lockhart 6, Hughes 6, Adeyemo 8 (Carville, 72 mins, 6). Unused subs:Halpenny, Teelan, Healy, Martin, Lusty, Sloan.

Referee:Christopher Morrison (Belfast) 7.