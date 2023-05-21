Newry star John McGovern’s injury means potential suitors must wait

Any potential suitors for John McGovern will have to wait until at least January before getting their hands on the Newry City ace.

A target for a number of clubs at the start of this season, the 20-year-old isn’t expected to play again until late this year due to an injury that ended his campaign a month early.

McGovern picked up the injury in the closing stages of Newry’s 2-0 victory over Carrick Rangers on Good Friday and quickly found out that he required surgery, ruling him out for at least six months.

As well as ending the possibility of a summer move, losing a player of McGovern’s class is a further blow for new Newry manager Gary Boyle on the back of seeing James Teelan exit the club to sign for Crusaders this week.

Several top-six sides are known to have enquired about McGovern before the summer transfer window closed last August, but all interest was rebuffed by the youngster, who wanted to remain loyal and play Premiership football for his hometown club having won the Ulster Footballer of the Year Championship Player of the Year prize in their 2021-22 promotion season while focusing on his studies at Queen’s University.

He then signed a new 18-month contract at The Showgrounds in January.

Clubs in England and Scotland have also been keeping tabs on McGovern, who impressed sufficiently to be capped at Under-21 international level while still playing Championship football with Newry.

Boyle has already been busy in the transfer market within a matter of days of stepping up to succeed Darren Mullen, signing former Glentoran striker Ciaran O’Connor and Adam Salley, who was the top scorer in the Championship during a season on loan at Ards from Portadown, while several members of the squad have signed contract extensions.

Barney McKeown is also expected to rejoin his hometown club after his departure from Portadown was confirmed.