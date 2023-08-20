NI U21 boss Tommy Wright: I’ve adapted with the times and know how to get the most out of young players

Tommy Wright says he is well versed in the art of communicating with modern day players

Northern Ireland Under-21 boss Tommy Wright believes he has the intelligence and know-how to deal with modern day young players as he embarks on the latest stage of his career.

Having made his name in management in the Scottish Premiership, proving to be a huge success at St Johnstone, the 59-year-old admits he will face different challenges in his new role but he has no doubts that he can adapt.

Wright took up his first managerial post two decades ago at Limavady United, moving on to Ballymena United and Lisburn Distillery before taking charge of St Johnstone in 2013. His last job was with Kilmarnock in 2021.

“I’m not the same coach or manager I was when I started at Limavady, or I wouldn’t be back in the game now,” says the former international goalkeeper.

“You have to change, and what I think makes a good coach or manager is somebody who is adaptable and can react to situations.

“Whether it’s with younger players or older players, it’s about identifying those situations and treating them differently.

“I would have maybe had a different experience with a young player, say at St Johnstone, than a player who had 400 games for me.

“You would maybe speak to them differently, but that’s all about gauging what you have in front of you and working with it.

“When I walk into a room full of 21-year-olds, it’s different to me walking into my room at St Johnstone and I like to think I’m smart enough and intelligent enough to realise that.

“In terms of style of play, nutrition, whatever, I’ve had to change. I’m familiar with every system going, I know how to set up teams, but there are core principles with any of the teams I had; they would be organised and they would work hard. They have always been traits for success for Northern Ireland teams as well — to be difficult to beat, be organised but also play a brand of football, move the ball early, play forward as much as you can, get in the opposition half as much as you can and play on the front foot.

“In terms of nutrition, analysts, strength and conditioning? I introduced nutrition at Limavady 20 years ago. I created a third night’s training for players, while part-time, and all the experience I’ve had working in the Irish League then working professionally in Scotland has helped me.”

Wright’s playing journey was different to the players he will be working with for Northern Ireland. Growing up, there was a period of seven years when he wasn’t involved in football at all before later landing a big move from Linfield to Newcastle United, going on to play for a number of clubs, including Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

He recalls: “I stopped playing football at 11 and didn’t start playing again until I was 18, because I went to a grammar school and there was no football, so my sporting career was basically athletics between 11 and 17-and-a-bit.

“When I started playing, I was in the Amateur League playing goalkeeper or centre forward. I was picked up by Brantwood, then Linfield and then had a stroke of luck, I got a loan move from Linfield Swifts to Newcastle United.

“I was 24 before I went to England, my pathway was different. I didn’t experience under-age football, I had a totally different pathway and the fact that I went from the Irish League is another plus.”

Wright name checked Leeds United ace Stuart Dallas, new Northern Ireland Under-19 boss Gareth McAuley and Liverpool scout Barry Hunter as others who played in the Irish League before going across the water, declaring that looking at local talent will be a key component of his job.

“I know quite a few of the managers in the Irish League and one of my first priorities will be going around the grounds, speaking to them, seeing what players might come through into their first teams and having a visible presence in the Irish League, because I think that’s important in my role,” said Wright, whose Under-21 side are in the same Euro qualifying group as England, Ukraine, Serbia, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

“If they are playing in the Irish League, it’s a good standard, standards have improved and it would be good to get as many Irish League players into the squad as possible.”