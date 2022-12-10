Niall Currie hails his young Portadown stars after beating Ballymena for first home win since March

Portadown's recovery continues and, although they remain rooted to the bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership table, there is a positive vibe around Shamrock Park once again.

A 12-hour goal famine was ended last Sunday with their ‘victory’ over Newry City but the loss of those three points because of an administrative error — a sanction the club has appealed — only inspired Niall Currie’s young side to produce another herculean effort.

It gave them their first home win since March, which was also the last time they kept a clean sheet — 25 games ago — and, having led from Jordan Archer’s 39th-minute goal, they dug in after the break, put their bodies on the line and deservedly emerged with the full points.

“They were immense,” said Currie of his players. “When you see how young our team is, it is a credit to our youth system. I couldn’t single out anyone.

“Before the game, our biggest fear was that we know Ballymena are so big and strong and we just hadn’t the height to match them so it was a case of stick with them like glue, don’t let them get onto the end of anything.

“But I thought we looked dangerous from our own set-pieces and in our own box, we were getting our heads on everything and our keeper was superb. I was disappointed to go in at half-time only one up but, thankfully, we’ve ended the hoodoo of not scoring goals.”

Portadown should have been in front after just five minutes but Paddy McNally somehow ballooned the ball over the bar from Alberto Balde’s corner. From another delivery, Michael Place almost put through his own net — rescued by a superb save by Sean O’Neill — and Reece Jordan then shot across the face of the goal from a short free-kick by Balde which suggested Currie’s troops had been inspired by the Netherlands in World Cup action on Friday night.

The goal was mainly the work of livewire Jordan Jenkins, who enjoyed a superb game. Picking up the ball near the right-hand touchline, he weaved his way past defenders into the box and his cross found Archer waiting, unmarked, at the back post to tap in.

Before half-time, Jenkins shot on the turn but this time Place was on the goalline to keep it out and, early in the second half, Scot Whiteside took the ball off the striker’s toe just as he was about to shoot.

It was by no means all one-way traffic, however, and Jethren Barr was the Ports’ hero in the first half to deny Steven McCullough and Josh Kelly and, as they searched for an equaliser, he was down smartly to save from Davy McDaid and, best of all, in the 85th minute and from a back header by his own defender Barney McKeown, he spectacularly tipped away.

But Ballymena boss David Jeffrey admitted they didn’t do enough to get anything from the game.

“We knew we were coming to a team who felt unfairly treated having got their first victory at Newry so we knew we had to be at our very best,” he said. “Portadown were the better team in the first half and we were the more dominant team in the second but we didn’t take our chances.

“As a collective, we didn’t hit the heights of last week, when we scored four against Cliftonville, and I’m not sure what the missing ingredient was today.”

The most obvious was being denied what seemed a blatant penalty when Conor Keeley was pulled to the ground by Greg Moorhouse but referee Lee Tavinder only pointed for a goal-kick.

Maybe Portadown’s luck is turning.

PORTADOWN: Barr 8, McNally 7, Upton 7, McKeown 7, Wilson 6 (Rutowski, 67 mins 7), Archer 7, Jordan 7, Balde 7, Cakaj 6 (Teggart, 80 mins, 6), Jenkins 8, Moorhouse 7 (Russell, 67, mins 6). Unused subs: Beverland, Stedman, Mitchell, Burns.

Ballymena: O’Neill 7, Whiteside 7, Wilson 6, Keeley 6, Place 7, McCullough 6, Kelly 6, Nelson 6, Redman 5 (Waide, 70 mins, 5), Gibson 6 (Kane, 84 mins, 5), McDaid 6. Unused subs: Williamson, Loughran, McElroy, Henderson, McGrory.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon) 5