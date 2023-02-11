Niall Currie laments Portadown’s missed chances despite picking up first away point of season at Ballymena

Ballymena United 0 Portadown 0

Portadown picked up their first away point of the season but manager Niall Currie knows they should have been leaving the Ballymena Showgrounds with all three.

Having lost the points for their impressive ‘victory’ at Newry City back in December due to an administrative error, they are now, remarkably, on a run of 22 away games without a win — dating back to December 2021, long before Currie resumed the reins at Shamrock Park.

“It wasn’t a beautiful spectacle but we have just come off a horrendous run of games — Larne, Coleraine, Glentoran and Linfield — and it took character to come out today and dig in the way we did,” said the Ports boss.

“I thought we were the better team and should have won the game.

“We played all the football in the second half, had a couple of good chances, one cleared off the line and Alan O’Sullivan was clean through with big Jordan (Williamson) coming out of his box and making a great tackle. So we’re disappointed.

“I would probably have taken a point at the start, especially with Ballymena’s home record but I felt we deserved the three points.”

The first half was one to be forgotten but, as Currie said, Portadown were the only team who looked like scoring in the second.

Luke Wilson and ex-Ballymena favourite Cathair Friel combined to work their way into the box and only a superb defensive tackle by Jordan Henderson denied them a shot on goal and three minutes later from a Reece Jordan corner delivery, Wilson’s header was cleared off the line by the alert Mikey Place.

Alberto Balde wasted a great opportunity when substitute Martin Russell, with his first touch, provided a perfect cross but, unmarked at the back post, the Dominican Republic international blasted over.

The closest Ballymena came to scoring was actually from a header by Ports defender — and former United centre-half — Chris Rodgers which was saved on his line by on loan goalkeeper Ondrej Mastny, leaving home boss David Jeffrey grateful for a point.

“We didn’t play anywhere near the standards that we set,” he admitted.

“I’ve always said we can’t afford to not have everyone at their best and, while there were players who did well, others were well below par. That’s the simple analysis.

“But on a day like this, I’m a glass half-full guy. It’s a clean sheet and a point. Am I satisfied? Absolutely not. Am I accepting it? Absolutely not. But we have to be thankful for some things.

“These are the players who beat Glentoran 2-0 and Cliftonville 4-1 so we can play to the highest of highs and at other times we are pretty low.”

This was certainly one of those days and, although he didn’t name any names, the only ones Jeffrey could have been thinking of when saying that some players did well can be his back four of Williamson, Scot Whiteside, Dougie Wilson and Ross Redman, who repeatedly put their bodies on the line to keep the Ports at bay, especially in the four minutes of stoppage time when the emboldened visitors poured on the pressure to claim that elusive victory on the road.

“My team talk today was that we can be really be really competitive against Ballymena,” added Currie.

“We proved it five-six weeks ago when we beat them and there are games coming ahead that if we apply ourselves, like today, we can certainly pick up points.”

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson 6, Whiteside 6, Wilson 6, Redman 6, Place 5 (McGrory 78 5), Kelly 5, Henderson 5, Graham 5, McCullough 5 (Nelson 59 5), Waide 5 (Kane 88 5), McDaid 5 (Gibson 78 5). Unused subs:O’Neill, Tipton, Farquhar.

PORTADOWN:Mastny 6, Rodgers 6, McNally 6 (Walker 83 5), McKeown 5, Balde 5, Wilson 7 (Teggart 74 5), McCawl 6, Archer 6, Jordan 6 (Russell 67 6), McElroy 6 (O’Sullivan 74 6), Friel 5. Unused subs:Barr, Stedman, Igiehon.

Referee: Gareth Stewart 6