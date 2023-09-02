Niall McGinn’s late stunner gives Glentoran victory over Cliftonville

Glentoran 1 Cliftonville 0

The Glentoran support roar on the home team

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney was banned from the touchline following his red card against Crusaders on Tuesday

Niall McGinn came off the bench at The Oval to send Glentoran into third place in the Sports Direct Premiership this afternoon.

The 36-year-old scored from a tight angle on 76 minutes to claim all three points against a resilient Cliftonville team who played their part in an entertaining encounter.

The home support roared in triumph at the final whistle, recognising the significance of the hard fought win in the sunshine.

Glentoran now trail league leaders Linfield by three points with Cliftonville a further three points behind with six games played.