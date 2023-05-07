No regrets in moving Cup Final to a Sunday: IFA chief Conrad Kirkwood

Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood says there are no plans to permanently stage the Irish Cup on a Sunday

Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood has no regrets about agreeing to play the Irish Cup Final at Windsor Park on Sunday, even though several English Premier League games took place on Saturday — just after the King’s Coronation.

The decision to stage the prestigious decider on a Sunday for the first time in the competition’s history has been criticised by various Christian organisations.

The call to move the match to avoid a clash with the coronation of King Charles III was announced in December, at which time many believed that no sporting events would take place in the United Kingdom on the same date. However, there were several major games played on Saturday, including Manchester City’s clash with Leeds United.

Kirkwood explains: “The Challenge Cup Committee, which I chair, made that decision because the King’s Coronation is an important event.

“We picked a date that we felt respected the integrity of the competition and caused the least disruption to the fixture calendar.

“Some people see it as a progressive step, and others do not. I accept that. But on any given Sunday there is a great deal of football played in Northern Ireland — men’s, women’s and youth games are played each week.

“So this isn’t a new thing — it’s already happening. Although I should say that there are no plans to play the Irish Cup Final on a Sunday on a regular basis. The Cup Final will return to its usual Saturday date.”

The Sunday switch has not affected tickets sales, with the attendance expected to outstrip last year’s game between the same two clubs — and Kirkwood expects the clash between Ballymena United and Crusaders to be a memorable occasion.

“Last year’s Final was fantastic,” he adds. “There was a great sense of occasion and fantastic drama right at the end.

“I’m expecting another great game as you have two men in David Jeffrey and Stephen Baxter who are great friends and former team-mates, but both desperate to win.”