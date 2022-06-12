Nonito Donaire may have been downed, but I suspect he is not out and will be back for more

Nonito Donaire will not want to sign off with the defeat inflicted by Naoya Inoue

Like all boxing fans, I tuned in on Tuesday lunchtime to watch the rematch between Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire and, while I was disappointed for Nonito, he was in good form when I chatted to him on a video call on Thursday morning.

Being stopped in the manner he was in the second round happens in boxing, especially when you fight punchers like Inoue — you get caught with a shot and just can’t recover.

It was a short fight, but I thought Nonito looked really sharp in the first round before getting caught with that right hand which put him down.

Because of Inoue’s punching power, I don’t think Donaire had the time to recover in that minute. It proved as much as Inoue just came out in the second and picked up where he left off and it was a very impressive win by him. Had it happened in round 10, I think people would have talked about it differently.

Nonito’s preparations were a bit disrupted too as his pad-man — his dad — couldn’t make it to Japan so they had Kenichi Ogawa’s trainer there to hold the pads. He was told the shots they were working on and what to do in the build-up, but on the day of the fight, he couldn’t make it so Donaire was left with no pad-man to do a warm-up and said he felt frustrated a bit that may have thrown him off.

Still, when I was speaking to Nonito and his wife, Rachel, they were in a really positive mood. You would think at 39 that it may be the end of his career, but I don’t think it is and get the sense he wants to carry on.

Inoue will want the Paul Butler fight to clean out the super-bantamweight division before the end of the year and then move up, but if Nonito could get the Butler fight — and I like Paul Butler — I and a lot of people in the boxing world would back Nonito to win it.

I have been vocal about people staying in the game too long, but Nonito loves the sport, is very happy and wants to continue on.

Towards the end of my career, I wanted out and thought of retiring after the Josh Warrington defeat, but thought it wasn’t my best performance and I wanted to prove myself to people, so I continued on.

I get the sense that is why Nonito wants to continue as he said he had a good camp and just got caught with a shot, so doesn’t want to finish like that.

Whatever decision he makes, it’s been an incredible career.

He said he hasn’t been sparring hundreds of rounds or taking punishment in camp and, while he was dropped and hurt in the fight, it wasn’t a sustained beating that does real damage, like me against Warrington .

Even the Nicholas Walters fight where he was knocked out was a quick finish against a big puncher.

I’m honoured to call him a friend and whatever decision he and his family want to make, I’d support him. If the Butler fight is made, I’d back him to win.

Inoue is one of the most exciting fighters in the world, but when we think of boxing’s superstars, people think of the western world and Canelo is that superstar, but amongst boxing fans, so is Inoue.

For the Japanese people, Inoue is that superstar and I’m not sure he’d be able to walk down the street in Tokyo.

It’s unfortunate, but the issue with him becoming that megastar here is that he is Japanese, doesn’t speak English and is in one of the lighter weight divisions. That’s a shame but the truth of it, yet in my eyes, he is a superstar, the same as Nonito.

Joe Cordina’s knockout win an inspiration

Joe Cordina produced a knockout of the year contender on Saturday when taking the IBF super-featherweight title off Kenichi Ogawa.

It was a great shot and happened after it seemed Cordina was buzzed in round one and may have had a hard night, but one shot can change things and the technique, ferocity and speed of it was perfect.

He looked down, feinted his body, dipped the knees and brought the right hand over the top. A knowledgable boxing person can appreciate the skill and the shot he landed was beautiful.

He’s a world champion now and there are some big fights at super-featherweight for him, but that fight went under the radar a bit and I think it’s because DAZN just haven’t done what they would have hoped for over here.

Previously, Matchroom fighters were on Sky Sports and you would see them doing interviews all over the place, but he may not be the name he could have been because of DAZN, but there are still big fights against the likes Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson.

One fight that may actually be nice for a first defence could be against Anthony Cacace and one that would tick a few boxes.

Artur Beterbiev is a bit special

When we talk of fighters who go under the radar, Artur Beterbiev seems to fit that bill, yet he is an unbelievable fighter and I expect him to overcome Joe Smith Jr. in New York next Saturday when they meet in a light-heavyweight unification.

There is always a level of excitement with fights involving him and Inoue as they can switch your lights off at any time, and both along with Wilder are probably the best pound-for-pound punchers in boxing.

Beterbiev has shown a bit of vulnerability at times and Joe Smith Jr is a puncher, so I think this could be a bit of a shootout and a quick fight, but I fancy Beterbiev.

He is so strong and I’ve seen him on a YouTube video with a 20-kilo barbell throwing and twisting it around like a band pole on The Twelfth.

It’s a shame Kurt Walker’s cut from his last fight didn’t heal on time for him to fight on this card as planned, but it shows the good job Jamie Conlan is doing with Kurt as so far he has got him fights on the Taylor-Catterall bill and then on the undercard of Fury at Wembley. It will be a bit of a shock for him when he has to have a fight in The Devenish at some point.

Josh Taylor documentary looks good

I have just caught the trailer of Josh Taylor’s documentary that is due out on June 21 on BBC.

Some people have Josh down as someone with a strange personality, but there is an emotional side to his character that comes across and you see a different side.

The documentary is based on the build-up to the Jack Catterall fight - one the world expected him to win.

It turns into a different documentary as the fight didn’t go the way everyone was expecting and it shows.

You have Irvine Welsh, Martin Compston and myself talking about it as well as his family, so I think it will come out really well and is one worth a watch.