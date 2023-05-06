North West 200: Your extensive guide to all the action and events at showpiece

Portstewart and Portrush will once again reverberate with the noise of racing at the North West 200 — © Rod Neill Pacemaker Press Intern

Race week for the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 revs up on May 7 and concludes with the main five-race programme on Saturday, May 13.

Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race made a successful return in 2022 following successive cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And it’s back this year after fears it would be cancelled following a hike in insurance costs. Opening practice takes place on Tuesday, May 9 from 9.15am to 3.15pm with final qualifying on Thursday, May 11 also from 9.15am to 3.15pm.

The first three races will be after the final qualifying sessions on Thursday, when roads will close around the 8.9-mile course from 5pm to 9pm for the opening Supersport, Superstock and Supertwin events.

On Saturday, the main race programme features both Superbike races plus the second Supersport, Superstock and Supertwin events. Roads will be closed around the Portrush-Portstewart-Coleraine course from 9.15am to 7pm.

In the event of extreme weather, practice or race days can be moved forward or back one day once 24 hours’ notice has been given to the Department for Infrastructure. Contingency days could be Wednesday, May 10 and Friday, May 12. In lieu of using a full contingency day, organisers may extend road closing times on Tuesday, May 9 from 5pm-9pm and on Saturday, May 13 from 7pm-9pm.

RACE WEEK EVENTS

Sunday, May 7

Pre-race chaplain service at 3.30pm. Everyone welcome. Entertainment Marquee.

Monday, May 8

Veteran and Vintage Classic Vehicle Display and Cavalcade at the Start Area from 4.30pm to 7pm.

NW200 Welcome Party. Doors Open 6.30pm. Entertainment Marquee. Admission free.

Tuesday, May 9

Stable Lane Boutique and Burns Outfitters fashion models on the catwalk. Followed by special guest, magician, pickpocket and illusionist extraordinaire Rodd Hogg, plus music from the Simple Truth. Doors Open 7pm. Entertainment Marquee. Admission £10.

Wednesday, May 10

Then and Now – The Exhibition. Ballymoney Museum.

Includes motorcycle memorabilia and bikes, a timeline of the North West 200 and a look at its place in the world of road racing.

‘The North West 200 Through the Lens’ Exhibition. Ritter Gallery, Limavady Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre. A photographic exhibition and display of memorabilia and road bikes from the North West 200.

An Evening of Legends. Michael Rutter, John McGuinness, Alastair Seeley and Jeremy McWilliams in conversation with Adrian Logan and Steve Plater. Doors Open 7pm. Entertainment Marquee. Admission £10.

Thursday, May 11

Race Afterparty with music by Cellar Door and a classic hits DJ set by Brian Moore. Entertainment Marquee. Tickets available at buyticketapp.co.uk/app or pay at door (subject to availability).

Friday, May 12

Meet the Riders at Coleraine Town Centre. From 2pm.

NW Vintage Motorcycle Club Display & Cavalcade. NW200 Start Area. From 4.30pm to 7pm.

Entertainment at Portstewart Promenade. Commences at 8pm followed by live music. Fireworks Display from 10pm.

FHO BMW Race Team Chat Show. Doors open 7pm. Entertainment Marquee. Team Principal Faye Ho with Peter Hickman, Josh Brookes, Maria Costello and Richard Cooper. Hosted by Stephen Watson. Admission £10.

Saturday, May 13

Race Week Afterparty with Michael E Thomas, followed by The Dandy Lyons and a classic hits DJ set by Brian Moore. Entertainment Marquee. Doors open after racing. Tickets available at buyticketapp.co.uk/app or pay at door (subject to availability).

NW200 PRACTICE/QUALIFYING

Tuesday, May 9

(Roads closed 9.15am-3.15pm)

Session 1 – Newcomers Only (approx. 9.45am)

Session 2 – Supersport

Session 3 – Superbike

Session 4 – Supertwin

Session 5 - Superstock

Thursday, May 11

(Roads closed 9.15am-3.15pm)

Session 1 – Supertwin (approx. 9.45am)

Session 2 – Superstock

Session 3 – Supersport

Session 4 – Superbike

NW200 THURSDAY RACE SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 11

(Roads closed 5pm-9pm,

first race approximately 5.45pm)

RACE 1 – Supersport (6 laps)

RACE 2 – Superstock (6 laps)

RACE 3 – Supertwin (4 laps)

NW200 SATURDAY RACE SCHEDULE

Saturday, May 13

(Roads closed 9.15am-7pm,

first race approximately 10am)

RACE 1 – Supersport (6 laps)

RACE 2 – Superbike (6 laps)

RACE 3 – Supertwin (4 laps)

RACE 4 – Superstock (6 laps)

RACE 5 – Superbike (6 laps)