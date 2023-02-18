Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill faces a midfield injury crisis as Ali McCann is ruled out of next month’s qualifiers

Ali McCann joins Steve Davis and Corry Evans on the injury list

Ali McCann is out of Michael O'Neill's plans for next month's Euro qualifiers after suffering a serious thigh injury.

The Preston midfielder is expected to be sidelined for eight to ten weeks and could have played his last game of the campaign.

The injury will rule McCann out of next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland. He could also miss June’s games with Denmark and Kazakhstan.

It’s a huge blow for O’Neill, with McCann’s fellow midfielders Steve Davis and Corry Evans already ruled out of the qualifiers with long-term injuries.

The 23-year-old, who has been a regular for the Championship side, suffered a torn thigh during the club's midweek draw with Luton but played through it.

"He came in on the Thursday morning and said he felt stiff but could walk on it fine," said Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe.

"We had it scanned and it turns out he's got a decent sized tear. It's bizarre because he played on with it but that's the type of lad he is - solid and resolute.

"I am gutted for the kid and gutted for us because he's been an important player for us.

"He gives us energy but now it's a chance for others to step up.

"He might potentially make it at he end of the season but that's probably unlikely."

McCann, who joined Preston from Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone in August 2021, won the last of his eight caps against Greece in September.

Northern Ireland open their Euros 2024 campaign in San Marino on 23 March and host Finland at Windsor Park three days later.

O’Neill is likely to call upon George Saville and Jordan Thompson to fill the void, while defender Paddy McNair may be deployed in midfield.

Another option is to fast track Manchester City youngster Shea Charles into the starting line-up, while the likes of Ethan Galbraith, Alfie McCalmont and Charlie McCann may be called into the squad.