Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill is running out of players ahead of Euro campaign

Homecoming manager has a host of big-name stars injured, out of form or simply not playing

Blackpool and Northern Ireland striker Shayne Lavery has been ruled out of action for at least six weeks — © CameraSport via Getty Images

Michael O’Neill’s plans for his big comeback as Northern Ireland manager are in disarray due to an injury crisis with Shayne Lavery the latest star out of this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland.

O’Neill will announce his first squad in his second spell as international boss on Tuesday and it will be missing a host of notable names including captain Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans and Ali McCann who are long-term absentees.

And now Blackpool striker Lavery has been added to a crippling injury list, with Sunday Life Sport learning that a hamstring issue for the former Linfield hero will keep him on the sidelines for six to eight weeks.

The injuries to the five players, all of whom were sure to feature in the upcoming double header, are a major blow to O’Neill who faces an anxious wait on the fitness of two other influential figures, Jonny Evans and Paddy McNair, before the games in San Marino on March 23 and at home to Finland three days later.

With Rangers midfielder Davis unavailable due to a knee injury, O’Neill is hoping Leicester City ace Evans will skipper the side but, troubled by a frustrating calf problem, the 100-times capped defender has not played since November.

Northern Ireland fans will also have noticed that Middlesbrough’s McNair was not involved in his side’s thumping victory over Reading in the Championship yesterday having suffered a face injury last week.

Lavery, who was handed his international debut by O’Neill during his first period in charge, was forced to go off just 20 minutes into last week’s Championship clash with Reading and is hoping to return in the final weeks of the season and be part of the Northern Ireland panel for June’s qualifiers.

The injury situation is a concerning one for O’Neill as is the point that too many of his key players haven’t played enough first team football for their clubs this year.

For instance, Gavin Whyte and Josh Magennis who scored in Northern Ireland’s last win — a 2-1 home victory over Kosovo in the Nations League in September — have rarely featured for Cardiff and Wigan respectively, though the latter was a late substitute yesterday.

On the upside, Watford’s Craig Cathcart has returned from a groin problem and Sunderland duo Daniel Ballard and Trai Hume plus Bolton trio Dion Charles, Conor Bradley — on loan from Liverpool — and Eoin Toal have impressed in their respective teams’ bids for promotion from the Championship and League One.

There would have been interest in seeing if Liam Boyce was included in Tuesday’s squad announcement after he made himself unavailable for selection under previous manager Ian Baraclough, but the Hearts striker is another long-term injury victim.

That will lead to even more attention on whether O’Neill selects players from the Irish League such as Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin, who performed well when Baraclough was at the helm. McMenamin’s Oval team-mate Niall McGinn was injured for his side’s Irish Cup defeat to Crusaders, while Kyle Lafferty has been out of form since joining Linfield.

Lafferty was thrown out of the Northern Ireland squad in September after a sectarian remark he made was captured on video for which he served a 10-match ban while with Kilmarnock.

Will there be a place for the experienced Lafferty and McGinn or will O’Neill look to younger blood like Nottingham Forest pair Aaron Donnelly and Dale Taylor — on loan at Port Vale and Burton respectively? Donnelly netted his first professional goal in Vale’s 1-0 win over MK Dons yesterday.